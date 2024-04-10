Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to war in Gaza is a ‘mistake’

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s approach to the war in Gaza is a “mistake”, US president Joe Biden said in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Mr Biden said in comments to Univision, a US Spanish-language TV network, offering further criticism of Israel’s handling of the conflict.

“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” Mr Biden said in Tuesday’s interview.

Mr Biden has also previously called Israel’s bombing in Gaza “indiscriminate” and its military actions “over the top.”

The White House said last week that the president, in a call with Mr Netanyahu, threatened to make conditional US support for Israel’s offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians. That call followed an Israeli air strike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen.

Israel’s military assault on Gaza has been the subject of mounting international criticism. Domestically, Mr Biden has also faced months of protests from anti-war activists, Muslims and Arab Americans across the country, who have demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and restrictions on US military assistance for Israel.

The October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has killed over 33,000, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the territory, displaced nearly all of its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies. The coastal enclave also suffers widespread hunger.

Israel has received more US foreign aid than any other country since the second World War, although annual assistance has been dwarfed for two years by funding and military equipment sent to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The United States has traditionally shielded Israel in the UN security council and vetoed three draft resolutions on the war in Gaza. It abstained last month when the council demanded an immediate ceasefire.

International efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and the militant group Hamas are taking place in Cairo this week.

Egyptian officials said on Tuesday that mediators have presented a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas and Israel that would include a six-week pause in fighting and a swap of 40 Hamas-held hostages for at least 700 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel says more than 130 hostages remain in Gaza, with about a quarter of those believed dead.

Elsewhere, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said Israel has not told the United States of any specific date for the start of a major offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

He added that American and Israeli officials remained in contact to try to ensure that “any kind of major military operation doesn’t do real harm to civilians”.

Mr Blinken spoke a day after Mr Netanyahu vowed that a date has been set to invade Rafah.

The city is filled with around 1.4 million Palestinians, most of whom are displaced from other parts of the Gaza Strip.

The United States has said a ground operation into Rafah would be a mistake and has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians. – Agencies