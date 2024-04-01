Thousands protest in Jerusalem calling for release of hostages and for new elections

Demonstrators protesting in Jerusalem against the Israeli government and demanding the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Tens of thousands protested in Jerusalem on Sunday night calling for the release of the hostages held in Hamas captivity and for new elections.

The protesters also plan to set up a four-day protest camp outside the Knesset parliament and some marched through ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighbourhoods, criticising the exemption from military service enjoyed by religious seminary students.

The Gaza war has raged for almost six months and many of the hostages’ relatives are now calling explicitly for prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be ousted from office and issued the following statement, addressed to Mr Netanyahu: “You are the obstacle to a deal. We will act for your immediate ouster from office and replacement because that is the only way to get them home. We will pursue you and we won’t relent.”

“Netanyahu is guilty of the October 7th failure and is deliberately leading us to the country’s destruction” read a statement by the Kaplan Force, one of the main anti-government protest groups. “At this stage courageous civil action is once again needed to genuinely save Israel.”

READ MORE

Other relatives called for national unity and opposed the calls for new elections.

Mr Netanyahu, in a news conference on Sunday night, just a few hours before undergoing a hernia operation, said he is working around the clock the free all the hostages and he warned that new elections would paralyse Israel for six to eight months. “It would paralyse negotiations for freeing our hostages and would bring an end to the war before achieving its goals, and the first who welcome this is Hamas, and that says everything.”

He also vowed that nothing will prevent Israel attacking the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians have found shelter.

The Jerusalem protest took place as a low-level Israeli team arrived in Cairo, Egypt, for more talks aimed at achieving a new ceasefire and hostage release deal after negotiations in Doha, Qatar ended a week ago without a breakthrough.

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan accused Israel of procrastinating. “We want answers regarding the end of the war, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced and the rehabilitation of Gaza,” he said.

The fighting in Gaza continues and the Israeli army said it carried out an air strike against what it described as a command centre operated by the Islamic Jihad in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa hospital in the central Gaza Strip. “The terrorists were struck precisely and the hospital building was not damaged and its functioning was not affected,” according to the army statement.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry almost 32,800 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 253 hostages seized in the surprise Hamas attack on October 7th. Some 134 hostages, dead and alive, remain in Hamas captivity.

A convoy of three ships with nearly 400 tonnes of food, enough for more than a million meals, and other supplies is expected to arrive off the northern Gaza coast on Monday. Humanitarian officials warn that aid deliveries by sea and air are not enough and have called on Israel to permit more aid deliveries by road, the quickest and most efficient way to transfer large supplies of aid.