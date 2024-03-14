Middle East crisis: Israel claims to have destroyed rocket launchers in Gaza

Activists and families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza block the Ayalon Highway in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Photograph: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Israel has claimed its operations inside the Gaza Strip have led to the discovery and destruction of rocket launcher sites.

It says it targeted fighters who had attempted to launch a rocket into Israel, and destroyed rocket launchers in the Hamad area. The claims have not been independently verified.

Relatives of those believed to be held in Gaza as hostages by Hamas have staged a demonstration demanding their release in Tel Aviv. The protest blocked a highway.

Bar Peleg of Haaretz reported that about 40 relatives blocked a highway, while holding banners saying “We want them alive, not in coffins”.

About 134 Israelis are still believed to be held captive inside Gaza; however it is not clear how many of them are still alive.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (Unrwa) said one of its aid warehouses in the Gaza Strip was “hit” on Wednesday, injuring “scores” of people.

The aid ship, the Spanish-flagged Open Arms, which left Cyprus yesterday, is expected to reach Gaza’s shores having departed from Larnaca. The vessel is towing a barge with up to 200 tonnes of water, food and vital medicines.

The aid ship is only “a drop in the ocean” of what is needed to address the acute crisis in the territory, the lead on the crisis for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said late yesterday.

Arvind Das has described severe malnutrition and insufficient water and sanitation in Gaza after leading four teams of medical professionals from the IRC and Medical Aid for Palestinians into the territory since December.

Four US army vessels departed a base in Virginia on Tuesday carrying about 100 soldiers and equipment needed to build a temporary port on Gaza’s coast to facilitate aid shipments.

The new facility – which will consist of an offshore platform and a pier to bring aid ashore – is expected to be up and running “at the 60-day mark”, US army Brig Gen Brad Hinson told journalists.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that it had delivered its ‘first successful’ aid convoy to northern Gaza since 20 February.

In a post on social media platform X, the WFP said it had “delivered enough food for 25,000 people to Gaza City early Tuesday”, but called for “deliveries every day” and “entry points directly into the north”.

The Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza has issued updated casualty figures, stating that 69 more Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours. This brings the total death toll since Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip to 31,341. – Guardian