Hamas receives Israeli response to truce proposal as two Palestinian gunmen are killed in West Bank

A camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where displaced Palestinians are taking shelter. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/Getty Images

Hamas said it has received and will study the latest counterproposal by Israel on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

The Israeli proposal is in response to the group’s position delivered to mediators on April 13th, senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said in a statement. Hamas will submit a response to the proposal once it has finished studying it, he said.

Earlier this week, the United States and 17 other nations pressed Hamas to release their citizens who are missing or held hostage in Gaza, in a bid to revive ceasefire talks that have stalled in recent weeks and unlock more humanitarian aid. Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and others.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has come under renewed pressure to reach a truce with the Palestinian militant group amid international concern at his plans for an offensive on Rafah, where about one million refugees are sheltering, and protests inside Israel at the fate of the hostages.

The US has been seeking a temporary ceasefire in Gaza that would see Hamas release women, wounded, elderly and sick hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of humanitarian aid into the war-torn territory.

Ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas have been mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

Al-Hayya said on Wednesday that Hamas would lay down its arms if a Palestinian state is established along pre-1967 borders but would not back down from its demands for an end to the war in Gaza and full withdrawal of Israeli forces, which Israel has refused.

Developments on the proposed truce come as Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at them from a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the military said on Saturday.

The military released a photo of two automatic rifles that it said were used by several gunmen to shoot at the soldiers, at an outpost near the flashpoint Palestinian city of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said security officials confirmed two deaths and the ministry for health said two other men were wounded.

There was no other immediate comment from Palestinian officials in the West Bank.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas led an attack on southern Israel on October 7th in which 1,200 people were killed and 253 taken hostage. More than 34,000 Palestinians have since been killed and most of the population displaced.

Violence in the West Bank, which had already been on the rise before the war, has since flared with stepped up Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks.

The West Bank and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 war, are among the territories which the Palestinians seek for a state. – Bloomberg/Reuters