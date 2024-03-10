Gaza aid ship carrying 200 tonnes of food ready to leave Cyprus, say officials

An aid ship docked in Cyprus carrying 200 tonnes of food to alleviate looming famine in the Gaza Strip was due to leave as planned on Sunday, a government official said.

After hours of speculation, the Cyprus government spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, told the island’s official news agency the vessel would depart on Sunday, but that the exact timing would not be made public for “security reasons”.

World Central Kitchen (WCK), a US-based non-governmental organisation, and the Spanish charity Open Arms, set up to rescue refugees and migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean, were expecting a first delivery of goods to leave via an Open Arms vessel from Larnaca this weekend. The delivery, including rice, flour, lentils, beans and canned fish and meat, was expected to arrive at an undisclosed location in Gaza in two or three days’ time.

However, the boat remained in Cyprus on Sunday evening, despite the push for maritime aid in the face of stalling ceasefire talks and the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Mr Letymbiotis said the cargo had been inspected by Cypriot officials, according to a plan approved by Israel.

READ MORE

The WCK spokesperson Linda Roth declined to go into the “full logistical information”, citing an “evolving and fluid situation”, but said Open Arms, towing a barge, would begin its journey as soon as possible. The charities were ready to send another 500 tonnes of aid, funded by the United Arab Emirates, she added, and work had begun on Sunday on a floating jetty where the aid can be received.

A UN report has found that an average of 97 aid trucks a day passed into Gaza in February, well short of the 500-a-day target. Video: Reuters

In a separate development, a US military vessel carrying equipment for building a second temporary pier in Gaza was en route to the Mediterranean, officials in Washington said. However, it could be weeks before the facility was functional, they said.

The aid ship delay highlights the complexity of delivering aid to Gaza through unconventional means. Israel has been repeatedly accused of not doing enough to facilitate humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people. Its shallow shoreline waters and dearth of functioning ports will make it difficult for the maritime operation to get under way, and it is unclear how much assistance via the new “sea highway” will affect the dire humanitarian situation on the ground.

[ Countries should stop sending arms to Israel if they want end to conflict in Gaza, Tánaiste says ]

After five months of war, the UN says a quarter of people in the besieged Palestinian territory are on the brink of starvation. The local health ministry said on Saturday that 23 people, including several children, had died of dehydration or malnutrition in the last 10 days.

Aid agencies’ efforts to get humanitarian aid to where it is most needed have been severely hampered by a combination of logistical obstacles, a breakdown of public order and lengthy bureaucracy imposed by Israel.

Israel said it welcomed the sea deliveries and would inspect Gaza-bound cargo before it left the staging area in nearby Cyprus.

As the only two open entry points to the coastal territory are in the far south, humanitarian aid convoys have to traverse up to 25 miles (40km) of destroyed roads, with a continual threat of looting, in order to reach Gaza City and the northern areas of Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and Jabaliya, where conditions are the most dire. Many convoys have also been blocked or delayed by Israeli forces. – Guardian