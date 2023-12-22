Israel-Hamas war: UN Security Council passes resolution on boosting aid to Gaza after US abstains

Ambassadors vote during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York on Friday. Photograph: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty

The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

Amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the US abstained.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-0 with Russia also abstaining. The vote followed a US veto of a Russian amendment that would have restored the call for a suspension of hostilities. That vote was 10 members in favour, the US against and four abstentions.

The revised text was negotiated during a week-and-a-half of high-level diplomacy by the United States, the United Arab Emirates on behalf of Arab nations and others.

Following high-level negotiations to win over Washington, the resolution no longer dilutes Israel’s control over all aid deliveries to 2.3 million people in Gaza. Israel monitors the limited aid deliveries to Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

But a weakening of language on a cessation of hostilities frustrated several council members – including veto power Russia – and Arab and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation states, some of which, diplomats said, view it as approval for Israel to further act against Hamas for a deadly October 7th attack.

The adopted resolution “calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.” The initial draft had called for “an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” to allow aid access.

Earlier this month, the 193-member UN General Assembly demanded a humanitarian ceasefire, with 153 states voting in favour of the move that had been vetoed by the United States in the Security Council days earlier.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.

Last month the United States abstained to allow the Security Council to call for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting for a “sufficient number of days” to allow aid access. The move came after four unsuccessful attempts to take action.

A key sticking point during negotiations on the resolution adopted on Friday had been an initial proposal for UN secretary general Antonio Guterres to establish a mechanism in Gaza to monitor aid from countries not party to the war.

A toned-down compromise was reached to instead ask Mr Guterres to appoint a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator to establish a UN mechanism for accelerating aid to Gaza through states that are not party to the conflict.

The co-ordinator would also have responsibility “for facilitating, co-ordinating, monitoring, and verifying in Gaza, as appropriate, the humanitarian nature” of all the aid.

The council also called for the warring parties “to adhere to international humanitarian law and ... deplores all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism.”

A Palestinian woman and children check debris following an Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Photograph: Mohammed Abed//AFP via Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces signalled they were widening their ground offensive with a new push into central Gaza.

As hopes faded for an imminent breakthrough in talks this week in Egypt aimed at getting warring Israel and Hamas to agree to a new truce, air strikes, artillery bombardments and fighting were reported across the Palestinian enclave.

Israel’s military on Friday ordered residents of Al-Bureij, in central Gaza, to move south immediately, indicating a new focus of the ground assault that has already devastated the north of the Strip and made a series of incursions in the south.

Some residents packed up donkey carts and left, but there was no immediate sign of large numbers from Al-Bureij joining the hundreds of thousands fleeing other areas.

“Where should we go to? There is no place safe,” Ziad, a medic and father of six, told Reuters by phone. “They ask people to head to [the central Gaza city of] Deir Al-Balah, where they bomb day and night.”

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government has vowed to eradicate Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza, after the group’s fighters launched a cross-border raid into southern Israel on October 7th, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

But the soaring death toll during the Israeli military campaign of retaliation has drawn increasing international criticism, even from staunch ally the United States.

In its latest update on casualties, Gaza’s health ministry said 20,057 Palestinians had been killed and 53,320 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7th.

“Israel’s indiscriminate strikes on Gaza have turned the north of the Strip into a pile of rubble,” medical charity MSF said in a post on X. “In Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, south Gaza, the dead and wounded continue to arrive almost every day ... Nowhere is safe.”

The Israeli military has expressed regret for civilian deaths but has blamed Iran-backed Hamas for operating in densely populated areas or using civilians as human shields, an allegation the group denies.

Israel says 140 of its soldiers have been killed since it launched its ground incursion into Gaza on October 20th.

In the latest accounts of fighting on Friday, residents reported Israeli tank shelling of eastern areas of Al-Bureij.

Israeli forces have previously engaged with Hamas gunmen on the edges of Al-Bureij but have yet to thrust deeper into the built-up area, which grew out of a camp for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 Israeli-Arab war.

In the south, at least four civilians were killed in an air strike on a car in Rafah, a Palestinian rescue worker said. A boy, his face covered in blood, and a girl, were carried away from the scene, video showed. There was no immediate Israeli comment.

Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency reported heavy shelling and air strikes on Jabalia al-Balad and Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, and said Israeli vehicles were trying to advance from the western side of Jabalia amid the sound of gunfire.

Reports in Palestinian media and footage shared by Gazans on social media showed bodies scattered in the street and some buried under rubble around the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahiya, in northern Gaza.

The Israeli military said in a statement its air force destroyed a long-range missile launch site in Juhor ad-Dik, central Gaza, from which, it said, “recent launches into Israeli territory were carried out” – a possible reference to an attack on Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The war in Gaza has fuelled tensions at other regional faultlines.

Israel has repeatedly traded fire with Iranian-backed Hizbullah across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, and Houthi militants of Yemen, who are also backed by Iran, have attacked ships in the lower Red Sea, increasing the risks of trade disruption.

Around the Al Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, there were calls for worshippers to attend Friday prayers outside in defiance of orders that for weeks have limited access to the flashpoint site to women and the elderly.

Islam’s third holiest site, built on ground revered by Jews who know it as Temple Mount, has long been at the heart of tensions between Jews and Muslims.

Some mosques in East Jerusalem closed their doors on Friday and urged people to go to Al Aqsa and pray at the gates of the mosque “to break the siege”.

Police fired tear gas to disperse small groups of youths who gathered near the Old City and at mosques in East Jerusalem but police also distributed footage showing worshippers arriving calmly.

Israel said 5,405 aid trucks – carrying food, water and medical supplies – have entered Gaza since the start of the war. Aid groups say only a fraction of what is needed is coming in. A report by a UN-backed body said on Thursday the risk of famine is growing every day.

Meanwhile, talks in Egypt had yet to find common ground on a humanitarian ceasefire, but were closer to finding agreement on speeding up aid deliveries, two Egyptian security sources said.

A group representing families of Gaza hostages said on Friday that one captive – 73-year-old Gadi Haggai, a US-Israeli dual national – had died in captivity. It did not give details or say how the information was obtained.

Before the statement about Haggai, Israel’s official count was that of 129 hostages still in Gaza, 21 had died in captivity. – Reuters/AP