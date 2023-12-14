Israel-Hamas war: Israel maintains strikes in southern Gaza, despite calls to reduce civilian toll

Displaced Palestinians cooking in Al-Mawasi, Rafah, Gaza, in a so-called safe zone where Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate to by the Israeli army. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Israel kept up its barrage of the Gaza Strip on Thursday despite intensifying international calls to reduce civilian casualties and address a mounting humanitarian catastrophe.

In central Rafah, in the south of the coastal enclave, 24 people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit two houses, Hamas media said early on Thursday. There was no immediate confirmation from the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is visiting the region and will be in Israel on Thursday and Friday, would discuss with the Israelis the need to be more precise with their strikes against Hamas targets, spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Mr Sullivan met officials of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and discussed “broader diplomatic efforts to maintain stability across the region and prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from expanding,” another US official said.

Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas since October 7th have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to a new US intelligence assessment reported by CNN.

About 40 to 45 per cent of the 29,000 air-to-ground munitions Israel has used have been unguided and the rest have been precision-guided munitions, the CNN report added.

Israel says its bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza is aimed at annihilating Hamas, the group whose fighters stormed across the border fence from Gaza on October 7th, killing 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and seizing 240 hostages.

Since then, Israel has laid much of the Palestinian enclave to waste. At least 18,608 people have been killed and 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground offensive has reached 115, and more than 600 wounded, according to an Israeli military website.

Israel announced its worst combat losses in six weeks after an ambush in the ruins of Gaza, saying on Wednesday that 10 of its soldiers had been killed over the past 24 hours.

The coastal strip is now facing a public health disaster due to the collapse of its health system and the spread of disease, the UN humanitarian office said.

“We’ve got a textbook formula for epidemics and a public health disaster,” said Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Fears of the conflict spreading in a volatile region remain.

A tanker in the Red Sea off Yemen’s coast was fired on by gunmen in a speedboat and targeted with missiles, sources said on Wednesday. It is the latest incident to threaten the vital shipping lane after Yemeni Houthi forces, which are backed by Iran, warned ships not to travel to Israel.

The Biden administration is delaying the sale of more than 20,000 US-made rifles to Israel over concerns about attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, sources said.

The state department sent an informal notification for the sale to Congress several weeks ago but the sale has not gone ahead, despite being cleared by Senate and House committees.

Some 271 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces, including 69 children, in the occupied West Bank this year, the UN Palestinian refugee agency said.

Some Biden administration staffers held a vigil in front of the White House late on Wednesday to call on Washington to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

The group of around 60 people carried a banner that read: “President Biden, your staff demands a ceasefire.”

“We were horrified by the brutal October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians, and have been horrified by the disproportionate response by the Israeli government, which has indiscriminately killed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza and displaced over a million more,” the protesters said in a statement read by Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned a few weeks ago.

In New York, a demonstration was held demanding the release of the remaining 135 hostages held in Gaza.

Most Israelis say the army should not back off its unrelenting offensive to crush Hamas. – Agencies