Israel-Hamas war: Pressure grows for Gaza ceasefire as conflict enters fifth week

Israel-Hamas war: An Israeli tank rolls inside the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

More than 30 people were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza late on Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says.

Hamas said in a statement on Telegram that Israel had “directly” bombed citizens’ homes, adding that most of the dead were women and children.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa earlier put the death toll at 51, with scores wounded.

US president Joe Biden signalled there were small signs of progress being made towards a humanitarian pause in the war between Israel and Hamas on Saturday. US officials have been pushing for a pause but so far with little impact.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken reaffirmed US support for humanitarian pauses in the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas.

In an address in Amman, Jordan, about sparing civilians and speeding up aid deliveries entering into Gaza, Mr Blinken said: “The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses.”

The United States and its Arab allies appeared divided over calls for a ceasefire in Israel’s military offensive against Hamas, however, as the US pushed for a more temporary pause in fighting amid growing global anger over the rising death toll among Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, several Middle East foreign ministers urged the US to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire in a meeting with US secretary of state Mr Blinken. The top US diplomat, however, dismissed the idea, saying such a halt would only benefit Hamas, allowing the militant organisation to regroup and attack again.

The diplomatic wrangling came as the conflict entered its fifth week.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society received 30 aid trucks that entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Saturday. Three were handed to the Red Cross and 19 to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Eight trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent were delivered to the Palestine Red Crescent.

Destroyed buildings in Gaza City. More than 9,400 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed since October 7th, according to the Israel Defence Forces and the Palestinian health authority. Photograph: EPA-EFE

Gaza’s Hamas-run government of Gaza suspended the evacuation of foreign passport holders to Egypt on Saturday after Israel refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated to Egyptian hospitals, a border official said.

Israeli clashes with Palestinians were reported across the occupied West Bank overnight on Saturday, including in Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarm.

Hamas’s armed wing said more than 60 hostages were missing due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. A spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam brigades also said on Hamas’s Telegram account that 23 bodies of Israeli hostages were trapped under the rubble. Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.

Protesters gathered outside the residence of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu amid growing anger at the government’s failures that led to Hamas’s deadly attacks against Israel on October 7th.

Protesters also gathered in Tel Aviv, with many holding signs that said “Ceasefire” and others that read “Release the hostages now at all costs”. – Guardian