One dead, several injured, after shooting ‘at rave’ in Switzerland

Police officers secure the area behind a poster advertising a rave where a shooting occurred, in Aarau, northern Switzerland, on Sunday. Photograph: Harold Cunningham/AFP via Getty Images

A ‌shooting in northern Switzerland has killed one person ​and injured at least five, some of them seriously, local police said on Sunday.

Cantonal ​police in Aargau said a manhunt ⁠was under way and they appealed to the ‌public ‌for ​any film or pictures of the incident, which the ⁠mass-market Blick ​tabloid said had ​occurred at a rave party in ‌the hippodrome.

A video on ​its site recorded successive gunshots ⁠being fired. Large areas ⁠of ​the Aarau town are cordoned off, police said, and it has increased its presence beyond the town as a precaution.

Switzerland has one of the highest ‌rates of ⁠gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it ‌approved tighter gun control rules in 2019. - Reuters