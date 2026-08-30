One dead, several injured, after shooting ‘at rave’ in Switzerland

A shooting in northern Switzerland has killed one person and injured at least five, some of them seriously, local police said on Sunday.
Cantonal police in Aargau said a manhunt was under way and they appealed to the public for any film or pictures of the incident, which the mass-market Blick tabloid said had occurred at a rave party in the hippodrome.
A video on its site recorded successive gunshots being fired. Large areas of the Aarau town are cordoned off, police said, and it has increased its presence beyond the town as a precaution.
Switzerland has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe although violent shootings are rare and it approved tighter gun control rules in 2019. - Reuters