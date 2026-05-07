War commemoration ceasefire shows ‘strange and inappropriate’ Russian logic, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian president ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia’s proclamation of a limited ceasefire for ‌its second World War commemorations exposed the “strange and inappropriate” logic of its leaders.

Zelenskiy, ​speaking in his nightly video address, also said the US could best uphold peace in Europe, as it did during the second World War, ​by showing a “fair and strong stance” against an aggressive Russia.

“They want Ukraine’s permission ⁠to hold their parade, to go out on to the square ‌safely ‌for ​an hour once a year, and then continue killing, killing our people and waging war,” ⁠Zelenskiy said.

“The Russians are ​already talking about strikes after ​May 9th. Strange and certainly inadequate logic of the Russian leadership,” ‌he added.

Zelenskiy’s comments appeared to ​have been prepared before Russia’s defence ministry announced an expanded ⁠ceasefire – from midnight on May ⁠8th ​until May 10th – to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War.

Zelenskiy said Russia continued to flout a ‌Kyiv-proposed ceasefire on Thursday, adding that Ukraine would continue its long-range strikes if Russia carried on ‌with its assaults.

Speaking as Ukraine’s top negotiator, Rustem Umerov arrived in Miami for meetings with US representatives on moving toward a peace accord. Zelenskiy said that achieving ‌peace in Europe was the ⁠best way to honour those who fought against Nazi Germany.

Rustem Umerov in Geneva in February. Photograph: Elodie Le Maou/AFP via Getty

“Just as 81 years ago, so now America ‌can help peace with a just and strong stance against the aggressor,” ​he said. “And it is important that the ​American people now view Russia precisely in this way – as an aggressor.”

Umerov is tasked ​with discussing a possible prisoner-of-war swap and stepping up diplomatic efforts to end the war, Zelenskiy said on X.

Kyiv hoped US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would travel to Ukraine ​earlier this spring, but the visit never happened. Washington’s focus has largely moved away from Ukraine amid the ⁠war in Iran.

The US-brokered talks are deadlocked over Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Moscow ‌demands ‌Kyiv ​pull troops back from parts of the region it has failed to capture in its four-year full-scale invasion. Ukraine says it will ⁠not cede land that it ​controls.

“We are in constant communication with the ​American side and know about the relevant contacts of our partners with the Russian side. ‌We are working to ensure that ​this helps bring a dignified peace closer and guarantee security,” Zelenskiy said.

He added ⁠that Umerov received “several specific security-related instructions” ⁠regarding bilateral co-operation with ​the US The last round of trilateral Ukraine-Russia talks involving US representatives took place in February. Ukrainian and Russian representatives have only had separate talks with the US team since.

US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin held a call on April 29th discussing a potential ceasefire.

Ukraine said Russia only wanted a ceasefire to protect its parade, as ‌it worries about Ukrainian drone attacks, and offered an open-ended ceasefire starting on May 6th.

Neither side agreed ​to the proposals. Russia threatened to strike central Kyiv if ​Ukraine attacked Moscow. Kyiv accused Russia of violating the ceasefire, saying it would mirror Russia’s actions. - Reuters