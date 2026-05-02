Austrian police arrest man over baby food containing rat poison

The maker received a demand for €2m and said it was an extortion attempt. File image. Photograph: Getty

Austrian police said on Saturday ‌they had arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with a case in ‌which rat poison was placed in jars of baby food in what ​their German manufacturer called an attempt to extort it.

Five “manipulated” jars of the same kind of baby food made by German brand HiPP ​were safely recovered last month in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia ⁠before they could be consumed, German police said at ‌the ‌time. ​

A sixth jar thought to have been in Austria has still not been found.

“Today ⁠we succeeded in ​arresting a suspect, 39-year-old man,” said a ​spokesperson for police in the eastern state of Burgenland, ‌where a poisoned jar was ​found.

Officers declined to provide further details for fear they ⁠could jeopardise the investigation.

Earlier on ⁠Saturday, ​tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the man had been arrested in the state of Salzburg, which borders Germany.

While HiPP did not elaborate on the nature of the extortion, Austrian newspaper Die Presse reported soon after the case came to light that an ‌email was sent ⁠to HiPP in March demanding €2 million within six days, but the company did not ‌notice it until two weeks after that deadline.

HiPP said soon ​afterwards that the email was sent to ​a group address that is not checked often. – Reuters