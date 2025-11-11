Kickback claims at Ukraine’s atomic energy firm throw spotlight on anti-corruption fight

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced the first street protests of the full-scale war with Russia in July when he briefly curbed the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Photograph: Olivier Matthys

Ukrainian investigators have detained several people in a high-level $100-million (€86 million) graft case centred on state nuclear power firm Energoatom, which activists say will test the anti-corruption credentials of the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s two main anti-corruption agencies, known by their acronyms Nabu and Sapo, said on Tuesday that five people had been detained and seven notified of their suspected involvement in a “criminal organisation” that demanded kickbacks in exchange for contracts to supply Energoatom.

Nabu said the suspects include “a businessman – the head of the criminal organisation; a former adviser to the minister of energy; the executive director of physical protection and security at ... Energoatom” and four others “involved in laundering the funds”.

“Using their official connections in the ministry and the state-owned company, they ensured control over personnel decisions, procurement processes, and financial flows. In fact, the management of a strategic enterprise ... was carried out not by state officials, but by third parties who had no formal authority, [but] took on the role of ‘overseers’ or ‘shadow managers’,” Nabu added, referring to Energoatom.

“In total, approximately $100 million passed through the so-called laundry as its activities were documented.”

Nabu has not named the suspects, but Ukrainian media said one of them was Timur Mindich, who was formerly a close business associate of Mr Zelenskiy and co-owns the television production company that he created before entering politics in 2019.

Mr Mindich reportedly left Ukraine shortly before Nabu swooped on suspects on Monday, in an operation that the agency said involved “almost all of [its] detectives”, included “more than 70 searches ... in Kyiv and other regions”, and yielded “a significant amount of documents and cash”.

Ukrainian media said property linked to justice minister Herman Halushchenko, who was energy minister from 2021 to 2025, was also searched by Nabu investigators. Neither Mr Mindich nor Mr Halushchenko have responded publicly to the reports.

The case is particularly sensitive because nuclear plants run by Energoatom now produce some 60 per cent of Ukraine’s electricity amid massive Russian missile and drone strikes on other power stations.

“We would like to emphasise that the incident ... at the company has not caused any damage to the assets and financial condition of Energoatom, moreover, it has not affected the implementation of production plans and ... operational safety,” the firm said on Tuesday. “Energoatom has been and remains the pillar of Ukraine’s energy system.”

Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts are under close scrutiny from western states that prop up its economy and defences after more than 3½ years of full-scale war with Russia.

“Any effective action against corruption is greatly needed. The inevitability of punishment is essential. Energoatom currently provides Ukraine with the largest share of power generation. Integrity within the company is a priority,” Mr Zelenskiy said on Monday night.

“Everyone who has built corrupt schemes must face a clear procedural response. There must be convictions. And government officials must work together with Nabu and law enforcement bodies – and do it in a way that delivers real results.”

Mr Zelenskiy faced the first street protests of the full-scale war in July when he curbed the independence of Nabu and Sapo, in what some critics saw as a hostile response to investigations into his allies, including Mr Mindich. He quickly reversed his decision under pressure from demonstrators and European capitals.

“We are closely following the reaction of Zelenskiy,” Daria Kaleniuk, executive director at Kyiv’s Anti-Corruption Action Centre, wrote on social media.

“If there will be new wave of attack on Nabu and Sapo, it will be clear sign that the president decided to cover up his friends instead of supporting justice and interests of the nation of Ukraine.”