‘Devastating blow’ as Russians destroy Ukrainian warehouse containing aid donated from Ireland

The warehouse outside Kyiv containing medical equipment donated by the Irish public in flames after a Russian drone strike

A Russian missile strike on Ukraine has destroyed thousands of euro worth of medical equipment donated from Ireland.

Volunteers spent three months collecting the equipment which was donated by the HSE, private hospitals, doctors’ surgeries and individuals.

It included hospital beds, medical clothing, electric wheelchairs for the wounded, crutches, medicines, fire extinguishers, and specialised nutritional supplies.

The equipment was destroyed by two Iranian-made Shaheed drones which struck the warehouse run by the Ukrainian charity Gurtom UA in Brovery, a suburb of Kyiv, on Saturday night.

The aid was collected by volunteers from Ukrainian Action in Ireland (UAI) and stored in a warehouse in Tallaght before it was sent to Poland and then delivered to Ukraine.

UAI director Lisa Karamushka said it was a “devastating blow” to the Ukrainian community and those Irish people who had collected the equipment.

It was destined for Ukrainian hospitals where civilians are being treated after weeks of bombardment by the Russians.

“Ireland does not give military help, it gives medical help. We tried to do the maximum of what we can in this area. We are lost,” she said.

“This was the work of many people. Anybody who works for us is a volunteer. They dedicated their time to collect this equipment. It’s a lot of time, effort and money.

“We worked around the clock to gather this equipment – much of it donated by Irish individuals and healthcare institutions – to support hospitals that are struggling under constant bombardment. Seeing it deliberately targeted and reduced to ashes is heartbreaking.”

She said UAI is determined to fulfil its commitment to supply Ukrainian hospitals, but a replacement convoy will cost €6,000. The charity is calling on the Irish public to help replace the equipment and pay for future shipments of aid.

In a statement, the Ukrainian embassy in Ireland said the deliberate destruction of the warehouse was further evidence that Russia was a “terrorist power”.

On the nights of May 24th and 25th, Russia launched 83 missiles and 548 drones of various types against Ukrainian cities.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris condemned the bombings and said they were the “actions of a country not interested in peace”.