Woman killed in Greece as bomb she was carrying explodes

Greek police search for evidence amid debris after a bomb exploded outside an National Bank branch in Thessaloniki, Greece on Saturday. A 38-year-old woman injured in the explosion later died in the hospital. Photograph: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/SOOC/AFP/Getty

A woman has died in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki after a bomb she was carrying exploded in her hands.

The 38-year-old woman was apparently carrying the bomb to place it outside a nearby bank at about 5am on Saturday, police said.

Several storefronts and vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

Police said the woman had a criminal record related to drugs and prostitution and had been involved in at least one robbery and thefts in the past.

The Greek police’s organised crime division was investigating the incident, while authorities were looking into whether the woman might have had ties to extreme leftist groups.

Greece has previously seen occasional bombings, as well as targeted killings, attributed to various organised crime groups.

The country also has a history of politically motivated violence dating back to the 1970s, with domestic extremist groups carrying out small-scale bombings that usually cause some damage but rarely lead to injuries.

While the groups most active in the 1980s and 1990s, whose preferred targets tended to be politicians, foreign businesses and diplomats, have been dismantled, new small groups have emerged.

Last year, a man believed to have been trying to assemble a bomb was killed when the device he was making exploded in a central Athens apartment. A woman inside the apartment was severely injured. It was unclear what their intended target might have been.

The blast prompted minister of citizen protection Michalis Chrisochoidis to warn of an emerging new generation of domestic extremists.

In April, a new group calling itself Revolutionary Class Struggle claimed responsibility for a bomb that exploded in central Athens near the offices of Hellenic Train, Greece’s main railway services operator, and for the planting of another bomb near the Labour Ministry in early February.

The explosion near the train offices resulted in limited damage to the building and no injuries. It had been preceded by an anonymous call to local media 40 minutes before the blast warning about the device, leading police to evacuate and cordon off the area.

The group that claimed responsibility said the bombing was part of an armed struggle against the state. – AP