Russia downs 71 Ukrainian drones overnight, defence ministry says

Fire rises above the site of a Russian drone attack on a residential area in Dnipro, Ukraine. Photograph: Arsen Dzodzaiev/EPA

Russian air defence systems destroyed or intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones over six Russian regions overnight, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Thursday.

Most of the drones - 49 - were downed in Kursk region, while the others were in the Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir and Tula regions.

Meanwhile, a Russian mass drone attack on Wednesday evening killed three people, including a child, and injured many more in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that 30 people had been injured, including five children. Sixteen people were being treated in hospital.

The attack triggered several fires.

Mayor Borys Filatov said one strike came within 100m of the municipal offices. He also said at least 15 dwellings had been damaged, as well as a student residence, an educational institution and a food processing plant.

In northeastern Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said a Russian missile attack injured two people in the town of Izium. The town was captured by Russian troops in the early days of the February 2022 invasion, but was retaken by Ukrainian forces later in the year. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025