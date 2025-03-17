Trump to speak to Putin as Ukraine peacekeeping plans progress

Donald Trump will speak to Vladimir Putin as he continues to resist a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilpey/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has said he will speak to Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as military chiefs prepare to discuss peacekeeping plans in London.

The call, announced by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, comes as Mr Putin continues to resist a US-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Mr Putin would talk to Mr Trump by phone on Tuesday.

Asked about the planned call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Yes, that’s how it is. Such a conversation is planned for Tuesday.”

Mr Trump said a lot of work had been done over the weekend and he thought Washington had a very good chance of bringing the Ukraine war to an end.

Although Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accepted the proposed unconditional ceasefire, the Russian president has said Ukraine must agree to give up its ambitions of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and cede territory to Russia before any pause in hostilities.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer has accused Mr Putin of seeking to “delay” a ceasefire, while French president Emmanuel Macron has said the Russian president “does not seem to be sincerely seeking peace.

But on Sunday, Mr Witkoff insisted that Mr Putin was making “a constructive effort” and that the upcoming call with Mr Trump showed there was “positive momentum”.

While flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening, Mr Trump told reporters the aim of his conversation with Mr Putin will be to bring the conflict “to an end”.

He said: “We will see if we have something to announce maybe by Tuesday. I will be speaking to president Putin on Tuesday.

“A lot of work’s been done over the weekend. We want to see if we can bring that war to an end.”

Mr Trump said “dividing up certain assets” will form part of the conversation about bringing the war to a close.

“We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants,” he said.

Meanwhile, military chiefs from the “coalition of the willing” convened by Mr Starmer and Mr Macron will meet in London on Thursday to discuss plans for a Western peacekeeping force to be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Following a virtual meeting on Saturday with the leaders of 26 other nations, plus representatives from the EU and Nato, the Mr Starmer said there had been “new commitments” offered and planning would now move into an “operational phase”.

But it remains unclear which nations have committed troops to a peacekeeping operation, while several have suggested such talks are premature given the lack of a ceasefire.

Mr Putin is also likely to object to any agreement that involves European or Nato troops being stationed in Ukraine, although Mr Zelenskiy sees this as essential to deterring future Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues, with Ukraine said to be under increasing pressure in the eastern Donetsk region, part of which has been under Russian control since 2014.

Ukrainian troops are also reported to be in retreat in the Kursk region of Russia, which they seized in a surprise raid in August in an attempt to secure a bargaining chip for future negotiations.