Zelenskiy says Ukraine ‘fully committed’ to talks ahead of US meeting in Saudi Arabia

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is “fully committed” to having a constructive dialogue with US representatives in Saudi Arabia next week, even as Donald Trump said he found it “easier” to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts to end the war.

“Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively,” the Ukrainian president said on X ahead of his trip to Saudi Arabia next week.

Mr Zelenskiy said that after his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the US team.

“On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps,” he said. However, he also called for sanctions on Russia to be increased after a devastating attack on Saturday. Two ballistic missiles hit the centre of Dobropillia in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens more.

“Such strikes show that Russia’s objectives have not changed,” Mr Zelenskiy wrote on Facebook. “Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must collapse.”

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that appeasement towards Russia was leading to more tragedy in Ukraine. “This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians,” Tusk wrote on X. “More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine.”

Russia on Sunday claimed the capture of the village of Novenke in Ukraine’s Sumy region after mounting a cross-border offensive while battling Ukrainian troops in its Kursk region. The Guardian has been unable to independently verify the report.

In the US on Sunday, there was an audible gasp in the room at the Council on Foreign Relations as Keith Kellogg, White House special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, characterised the US decision to cut off intelligence sharing and military aid to Kyiv as like beating a farm animal with a piece of wood.

“Very candidly, they brought it on themselves, the Ukrainians,” Kellogg said as the veteran diplomats, academics, and journalists in the room recoiled in surprise. Several held their hands in their faces. “I think the best way I can describe it is sort of like hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose,” he continued. “You got their attention, and it’s very significant, obviously, because of the support that we give.”

The collapse in US-Ukraine relations since the White House summit between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy has been precipitous. Those around Mr Trump viewed as the strongest supporters of Ukraine – including secretary of state Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Mr Kellogg – have become vocal sceptics of continued US support or been sidelined entirely.

“We know that [the Maga wing] are just waiting for something they can use to pounce,” said a former senior US diplomat. “And I think that’s where you get the posturing by Rubio, Kellogg and also Waltz, which disturbs people who understand America’s interest in preventing a Putin win in Ukraine.” – The Guardian