US cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 24th Mechanized Brigade takes part in a training drill at an undisclosed location in the eastern region of Ukraine on Tuesday. Photograph: Tetiana Dzhafarova, AFP/Getty Images

The US has cut off intelligence-sharing with Kyiv in a move that could seriously hamper the Ukrainian military’s ability to target Russian forces, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The move follows the decision on Monday by the Trump administration to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine and comes after a dramatic breakdown in relations between the US president and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

US intelligence co-operation has been essential for Ukraine’s ability to identify and strike Russian military targets.

Three officials familiar with the decision confirmed that Washington had frozen intelligence channels with Kyiv.

READ MORE

While the US has also formally blocked its allies from sharing US intelligence with Ukraine, two officials said that recipients with assets inside the country were likely to continue passing on relevant intelligence to Kyiv. But that would not apply to time-sensitive and high-value intelligence, such as that needed for Ukraine to conduct precision strikes on moveable Russian targets.

The US decision to ban its allies from passing intelligence to Ukraine was first reported by the Daily Mail.

After a heated Oval Office clash between Mr Zelenskyy and US president Donald Trump, relations between Washington and Kyiv deteriorated before recent signs of repair.

Mr Zelenskyy made a show of contrition on Tuesday, saying the meeting in front of the television cameras was “regrettable” and Ukraine was “ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible”.

He also said in a letter he was ready to sign a deal with Mr Trump “at any time” that would give the US the rights to profit from exploiting Ukraine’s natural resources.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Mr Trump – who has previously called the democratically elected Mr Zelenskyy a “dictator” – said he appreciated the Ukrainian leader’s words.

On Wednesday Mike Waltz, US national security adviser, suggested military aid to Ukraine could be restarted.

“I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause,” Mr Waltz told Fox News.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025