Military aid for Ukraine: in graphics

The United States has paused military aid to Ukraine following Donald Trump’s Oval Office clash with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week. The move comes after Trump upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office.

But how much does the United States give to assist Ukraine and what are European Union countries giving? The Ukraine Support Tracker lists and quantifies military, financial and humanitarian support by governments to Ukraine since February 2022. It covers 41 countries, specifically the EU member states, other members of the G7, as well as Australia, South Korea, Turkiye, Norway, New Zealand, Switzerland, China, Taiwan, India, and Iceland. The tracker is compiled by Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a research institute in Germany for globalisation issues.

Here are some of the key data sets from the tracker findings: