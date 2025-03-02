Europe’s leaders scramble to keep Trump engaged on Ukraine

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskiy met other world leaders during the summit over the Ukraine crisis at Lancaster House in London. Phographer: Neill Hall/EPA/Bloomberg

At Lancaster House, a 19th century mansion adjacent to Buckingham Palace, it felt like a moment of truth for Europe, as the continent’s biggest powers gathered to try to rescue something from a crumbling postwar order.

British prime minister Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron, working in tandem, had a clear message in London: Europe has to prove to Donald Trump that it is part of the solution to the crisis on its own continent, not part of the problem.

As one of the UK prime minister’s allies put it before the meeting, there was no alternative to patching things up with the White House: “The PM will bring people together and politely make sure they realise that there is only one negotiation in town – and that’s president Trump’s”.

Sifting through the diplomatic debris of Trump’s disastrous Oval Office confrontation with president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Starmer and Macron made it clear on Sunday that Europe had to intervene to try to salvage any notion of peace from the war in Ukraine.

Starmer said that meant Britain and France would hammer out with Zelenskiy what a post-truce settlement might look like in Ukraine and then take the European plan to Trump, acting as mediators in the toxic relationship between Kyiv and Washington.

The British prime minister insisted on Sunday that any final deal would have to involve Ukraine – including any agreement on where the post-hostility truce “line” would be drawn with Russia – but in the meantime, Europe would be spearheading the diplomacy on Kyiv’s behalf.

That delicate – perhaps impossible task – will now fall to three European leaders with whom Trump appears to have the best relations: Starmer and Macron, who visited the White House last week – and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

“It is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides,” Meloni told Starmer in bilateral talks in Downing Street before the Lancaster House summit.

Starmer and Macron have gone out of their way to throw a diplomatic arm around Zelenskiy – literally in the case of the UK prime minister at Downing Street on Saturday. King Charles also met the Ukrainian leader on Sunday.

But behind the hugs was a hard warning to the Ukrainian leader that the path to any durable peace runs though the White House and that Zelenskiy must start talking to Trump again and sign a deal to hand over some future mineral rights in his country to the US.

Starmer was at pains, according to British officials, to make it clear to Trump in a phone call on Saturday night that the Lancaster House summit was not a case of Europe trying to gang up against him.

But Starmer, Macron and Meloni are also agreed, according to European diplomats, that they will have to lead the diplomatic efforts to preserve the US security guarantee, not just over Ukraine but over the whole continent.

Starmer and Macron have promised a UK-French led force to provide reassurance in the event of a truce in the Ukraine conflict and are urging other European countries to join a “coalition of the willing”. So far there has hardly been a stampede to help.

But they made it clear, according to British officials, that such a force would be doomed to fail unless the US provides a “backstop” – or more precisely air cover and surveillance to protect European troops on the ground.

But Trump has given no indication he is prepared to offer assistance to ensure any agreement holds. European promises to rearm – the president has been telling the continent to stop freeriding on US guarantees for the best part of a decade – may have come too late.

Perhaps for want of other options, Europe is attempting to control the damage.

But Germany, Spain and Poland are among those countries that have not committed to sending troops to Ukraine, while the EU is only now drawing up a plan to try to boost the continent’s spending on defence.

There is growing frustration in London that some of Europe’s leaders need to stop publicly criticising Trump and his diplomatic assault on Zelenskiy and start showing the White House they have the will to take responsibility for their own backyard.

“What Ukraine needs now is guns and butter,” said one Starmer ally. “It doesn’t need people tweeting and virtue signalling.”

At Lancaster House on Sunday there was plenty of talk, but Europe knows it now needs to act.

