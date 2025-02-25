Pope Francis ‘rested well all night’, Vatican says

Flowers and candles at the base of the statue of pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis is being treated for pneumonia. Photograph: James Hill/The New York Times

Pope Francis, who is in critical condition in hospital battling double pneumonia, rested well overnight, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The 88-year-old pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14th with a serious respiratory illness that has since triggered other health problems.

“The Pope rested well all night,” the Vatican said in a brief, one-sentence statement.

On Monday, the Vatican said the pontiff’s condition remained critical but had nonetheless shown a “slight improvement”, adding that the “mild kidney insufficiency”, which was first reported at the weekend, was not a cause for concern.

READ MORE

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope’s infection as “complex,” and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health over the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square on Monday evening to pray for the pope.

As Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s number two, led prayers for 45 minutes on a chilly, rainy night, the faithful fingered rosary beads while hoping for Francis’s recovery.

The Vatican issued a dose of optimism earlier in the evening, delivering a more upbeat health bulletin than in recent days.

Still, the mood was mostly grim in the monumental square, with many of the roughly 4,000 assembled understanding they may be in Rome for the pontiff’s final days. – Agencies