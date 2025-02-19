US special envoy Keith Kellogg arrives in Ukraine for talks with Zelenskiy

Commenting on his arrival in Kyiv, US envoy Keith Kellogg said the US understands 'the needed for security guarantees'. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AP

US president Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday morning to visit the country and have discussions with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the ongoing war with Russia.

It comes after Washington and Moscow held talks without Kyiv about Ukraine’s future on Tuesday.

Speaking after 4½ hours of talks in Riyadh, US secretary of state Marco Rubio announced a four-part agreement with Russia to guide the re-establishment of contacts that discontinued after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which began Europe’s biggest war in 80 years.

Should the conflict come to an “acceptable end”, he said, “incredible opportunities” existed “to partner with the Russians geopolitically.

Speaking to reporters in Florida after the US delegation met Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Mr Trump said Ukraine “should never have started” the war with its neighbour and could previously have made a deal to end it.

He brushed aside Ukraine’s concern about being left out of Tuesday’s meeting, saying Kyiv could have made a deal with Russia three years ago to avert the invasion by Moscow.

“Today I heard, ‘oh, we weren’t invited.’ Well you’ve been there for three years, you should have ended it ... you should have never started it. You could have made a deal,” the US president said.

Commenting on his arrival in Kyiv, Mr Kellogg said the US understands “the needed for security guarantees”.

His arrival in Kyiv comes as a Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa injured four people, including a child, and caused widespread power cuts, local officials said on Wednesday.

The “massive” attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a kindergarten, a children’s clinic and windows in high-rise buildings, governor Oleh Kiper said.

Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov said energy workers were assessing the consequences for one of city's largest districts, with 250,000 residents, which lost heating and power.

He said that 500 buildings, 14 schools and 13 kindergartens were affected as temperatures in the city dipped to -6 degrees in the morning.

Mr Trukhanov said the “situation with heating is very difficult” based on preliminary assessments and announced that schools and kindergartens in the district would not work on Wednesday.

The video he posted from the site showed buildings with damaged ceilings, windows, facades and doors.

Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the nearly three-year-old war, particularly facilities in the ports in and around the city.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though thousands have been killed since it launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. – Reuters