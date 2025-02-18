Vatican cancels pope’s weekend engagements as he battles ‘complex’ infection

A statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis is receiving treatment. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis, who spent his fifth day in hospital on Tuesday with what doctors described as a “complex” respiratory infection, will not take part in this weekend’s Holy Year events, the Vatican said.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14th.

All public events on the pope’s calendar were cancelled through Sunday, the Vatican said in a brief statement.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis had slept peacefully overnight and had eaten breakfast on Tuesday. A Vatican official said the pontiff was not on a ventilator and was breathing on his own.

The pope had been due to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which runs through to next January.

It is a special time of pardon and forgiveness for Catholics and the Vatican expects 32 million tourists to visit Rome throughout the year, including for a range of special audiences with the pope.

The Vatican said on Monday that doctors had changed the pope’s drug therapy for the second time during his hospital stay to tackle a “complex clinical situation”. They described it as a “polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract”.

Doctors say a polymicrobial infection occurs when two or more micro-organisms are involved, and can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi.

Massimo Andreoni, an infectious disease specialist, said the Vatican’s reports that the pope did not have a fever and was well enough to eat were “very encouraging”.

“It suggests that the general condition is fair and that there is no major respiratory failure that would make this much more complicated,” said Prof Andreoni, of Rome’s Tor Vergata University.

Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. As a young adult he developed pleurisy and had part of one lung removed, and in recent times he has been prone to lung infections.

The Vatican has said Francis would stay in hospital for as long as necessary. It has not specified whether the pope is suffering from a bacterial or viral infection.

While a bacterial infection can be treated with antibiotics, viral infections cannot. Viruses usually have to run their course, but the patient can be assisted with other medicines to bring down a fever or help their body fight the infection.− Reuters