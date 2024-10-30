Spain flash floods kill at least 51 people in Valencia region

At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rains on Tuesday that left roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Dozens of videos shared on social media overnight appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.
Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.
Emergency services urged citizens to refrain from any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.
Spain’s state weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in Valencia, with some areas such as Turis and Utiel recording 200mm.
Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across the country’s south and east had been flooding roads and towns on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel. – Reuters