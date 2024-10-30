Spain flash floods: Have you been impacted? Tell us your story

Spain Floods: Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia. Photograph: Alberto Saiz/AP

At least 61 people have been killed in the deadliest flooding to hit Spain for three decades after torrential rain battered the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, leaving roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday. Rescuers using dinghies worked in the dark to scour the floodwaters, rescuing several people, television pictures from the town of Utiel showed, and emergency services were still working to reach the worst-hit areas.

“For those who at this moment are still looking for their loved ones, the whole of Spain weeps with you,” prime minister Pedro Sanchez said in a televised address. “To the villages and cities destroyed by this tragedy, I say the same: Together, we will rebuild your streets, your squares, your bridges,” he said.

Dozens of people spent the night stranded as mud-coloured waters rose across huge swathes of Spain, from the southern provinces of Malaga to the Valencia area in the east. Some perched on top of cars and trucks, hoping to be rescued, while others climbed onto the rooftops of shops and gas stations, newspaper El Paīs reported. Rescues took place throughout the evening and continue Wednesday.

