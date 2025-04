Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Racing

The National Hunt season is coming to a close, but, before it does, the five-day Punchestown Festival takes centre-stage. There are big races each day, including the Champion Chase on day one and the Gold Cup on Wednesday. –Tuesday-Saturday, RTÉ

Rugby

The Champions Cup semi-finals take place at the weekend. Leinster are raging hot favourites to qualify for their fourth Champions Cup decider in four seasons by defeating Northampton Saints. A closer game is expected in the south of France on Sunday, when Bordeaux Bègles host Toulouse in the second semi-final. – Saturday & Sunday, RTÉ & Premier Sports

Soccer

The fourth-oldest national cup competition in the world (first held in 1881), the Irish Cup Final, takes place at Windsor Park, Belfast at the weekend. Reigning champions Cliftonville will meet Dungannon Swifts, who will be hoping to claim the title for the first time. – Saturday, BBC

MONDAY (April 28th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 2 Tour of Turkey

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-8pm, BBC Four, 8pm-10pm, TNT Sports 3, 1pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

GAA - TG4 - Munster U20 Football Final - 7.30pm Cork v Kerry

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Leeds v Bristol City

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (April 29th)

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-12.15pm, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm, BBC Four, 8pm-10pm, TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 3 Tour of Turkey

RACING - RTÉ 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm Punchestown

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 - 7.45pm Burton Albion v Wigan

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League Semi-final - 8pm Arsenal v PSG

WEDNESDAY (April 30th)

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-11.15am, 1pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm, BBC Four, 8pm-10pm, TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 4 Tour of Turkey

RACING - RTÉ 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm Punchestown

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - 6pm Aston Villa v Arsenal , 8.15pm Man Utd v Chelsea

, 8.15pm GAA - TG4 - Ulster U20 Football Final - 7.30pm Donegal v Tyrone

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 - 7.45pm Blackpool v Birmingham

SOCCER - RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League Semi-final - 8pm Barcelona v Inter Milan

THURSDAY (May 1st)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 10.30am-12.30pm - Stage 5 Tour of Turkey

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.45pm-midnight The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-8pm, BBC Four, 8pm-10pm, TNT Sports 3, 12.45pm-4pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

RACING - RTÉ 2, 3.30pm-6.30pm Punchestown

DARTS Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Birmingham Premier League

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Brentford

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Athletic Club v Man Utd

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 2 - Europa League Semi-final - 8pm Tottenham v Bodø/Glimt

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League - 8pm Djurgården v Chelsea

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 11pm-2am - LPGA Black Desert Championship

FRIDAY (May 2nd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 8.05am Blues v W Force

SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-noon, 2pm-6pm, 7pm-8pm, BBC Four, 8pm-10pm, TNT Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2.15pm-5.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 6 Tour of Turkey

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.45pm-midnight The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 2pm-4.30pm Newmarket & Goodwood

RACING - RTÉ 2, 4pm-7pm Punchestown

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 5pm - Practice & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier Division - 7.45pm Sligo Rovers v Drogheda Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Man City v Wolverhampton

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 11pm-2am - LPGA Black Desert Championship

SATURDAY (May 3rd)

RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 3.05am Fijian Drua v Reds

RUGBY - Sky Sports Mix - Super Rugby - 8.05am Hurricanes v Chiefs , 10.35am Brumbies v Waratahs

, 10.35am SNOOKER - BBC 2, 10am-12.35pm, 7pm-10pm, BBC 1, 2pm-4.30pm, TNT - Sports 3, 10am-1pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm World Championship

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two, noon-2pm - Chaoxing Diamond League

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Aston Villa v Fulham

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 12.30pm Championship (TBA)

(TBA) CYCLING - TNT Sports 4, 10.30am-12.30pm - Stage 7 Tour of Turkey

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Newmarket, Goodwood & Thirsk

GAA - TG4 YouTube - All-Ireland U20C Hurling - 1.30pm Armagh v Monaghan ; All-Ireland U20B Hurling - 3.15pm Down v Tyrone

; All-Ireland U20B Hurling - 3.15pm SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 2.30pm RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Irish Cup Final - 2.30pm Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Everton v Ipswich Town

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Challenge Cup Semi-final - 3pm Edinburgh v Bath

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - 3pm League 1 (TBA)

(TBA) RACING - RTÉ 2, 3pm-5.45pm Punchestown

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 3pm Leigh v Catalans Dragons , 5.15pm Hull KR v Salford RD , 7.30pm St Helens v Leeds

, 5.15pm , 7.30pm F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 4pm - Sprint & Qualifying Miami Grand Prix

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 5pm-7.30pm - WTA Madrid Open Final

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup Semi-final - 5.30pm Leinster v Northampton

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Arsenal v Bournemouth

GAA - GAA+, Munster SHC - 6pm Waterford v Limerick

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier Division - 7.35pm Galway Utd v Athlone Town

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Inter v Hellas Verona

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.40pm Match of the Day

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA Black Desert Championship

SUNDAY (May 4th)