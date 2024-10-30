Spanish floods: ‘It was like a disaster movie’, say Irish in Valencia

Irish people living in Valencia have described “surreal” devastation caused by the deadliest flooding to hit Spain in decades while others have faced “mayhem” trying to return home from trips.

At least 72 people have been killed by the floods, with the Department of Foreign Affairs saying it is monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens in need.

Susan Boyce, a 25-year-old teacher from Waterford who lives a short drive away from the worst affected areas, moved to Valencia in August with her partner, Joe.

“We predicted rain obviously yesterday but I don’t think we predicted the severity of what’s gone on since,” she said.

Rain throughout Tuesday morning worsened, resulting in leaks in her school which progressively flooded classrooms before children were “quickly” sent home as a thunderstorm intensified.

“It seemed worse than I’ve ever experienced,” she said, adding: “It’s been quite surreal.”

After returning home to her third-floor apartment in Ayora, Ms Boyce received an emergency alert on her phone at about 7pm, warning locals to remain indoors until further notice, while those near water were urged to seek higher ground.

“It was really scary,” she said, adding: “Honestly, it was like a disaster movie because everyone’s phone rang out a massive alarm at the same time.”

Roads in her area remained closed on Wednesday evening due to fallen trees, and while there has been flooding in her neighbourhood, “it’s nothing compared to 20 minutes down the road”.

One of her colleagues who lives on the outskirts of Valencia, and with whom Ms Boyce could not make contact for more than 24 hours, was forced to abandon her car on Tuesday after becoming trapped near a bridge which had collapsed in Paiporta.

After wading through water, the colleague was forced to seek refuge in a stranger’s home alongside others in similar circumstances.

“She was completely trapped,” Ms Boyce said, adding that another colleague living near the city centre had been helping neighbours clear water out from their basements which is 50cm high in some homes.

Susan Boyce and her partner, Joe, moved to Valencia in August. Photograph: Susan Boyce

Sirens near her apartment ring constantly with search and rescue operations ongoing.

“It’s shocking, it’s devastating and the fact that the numbers [of those deceased] are still rising is absolutely awful.

“It’s just like a ghost town as well, all the roads are closed, transport and metros are closed, shops are closed, it’s devastating,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dublin-based solicitor Marcin Szulc travelled to Valencia with his wife for a long weekend away and was due to fly back to Dublin on Tuesday.

However, the couple spent six hours sitting on a Ryanair plane at the airport’s terminal, which was unable to take off as the runway was flooded for several hours alongside strong winds.

“There was no food or drink provided, you could buy some but they ran out of water,” he said.

While sitting on the plane, Mr Szulc received an emergency alert warning them not to travel and to remain indoors.

“Shortly after the message, the crew said we would be flying within the next 20 minutes as the rain was dying down,” he said. However, his wife felt unsafe flying and “panicked” and the couple had to leave the plane, abandoning efforts to return to Ireland.

Travelling back to the airport on Wednesday evening for a different flight to Cork, Mr Szulc described “mayhem”.

“It’s pretty bad around the airport, we’re seeing a lot of damage around here and a lot of mud. The main motorway to the airport is closed and a lot of other roads are closed, so traffic jams are terrible.

“People are actually walking to the airport, carrying suitcases,” he said, adding: “It’s absolute mayhem.”