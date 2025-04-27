GAA live updates: Waterford play Clare in hurling; Kildare play Louth in football

TODAY’S GAELIC GAMES FIXTURES

FOOTBALL

Leinster SFC semi-finals

Louth v Kildare; Tullamore, 2pm

Meath v Dublin; Portlaoise, 4pm

Ulster SFC semi-final

Down v Donegal; Clones, 3pm

HURLING

Munster SHC, Round 2

Waterford v Clare; Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm

Cork v Tipperary; Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

Leinster SHC, Round 2

Antrim v Kilkenny; Corrigan Park, 2pm

Joe McDonagh Cup: Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

FULL-TIME: Nickey Rackard Cup: Roscommon 1-15 Armagh 0-15

WOMEN’S SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Connacht SFC: Mayo v Leitrim; Swinford, 1pm

Leinster SFC: Kildare v Dublin; St Conleth’s Park, 2pm

Munster SFC: Tipperary v Waterford; Fethard, 2pm

Jamie Barron adds another, Waterford lead 0-11 to 0-5 after 21 minutes.

GOAL for Antrim. James McNaughton brings the Saffrons level against Kilkenny.

Latest | #LeinsterChampionship R2

17mins 1st Half

Aontroim: 1-5(8)

Cill Chainnigh: 0-8(8)

Aontroim goal James McNaughton!!!! All level now 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/s35Ne8CrVF — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) April 27, 2025

Kildare looking good early on in Newbridge, they lead Louth 0-8 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

Kilkenny leading 0-8 to 0-5 in Belfast after 15 minutes. Antrim staying in touch at the minute.

Jamie Barron fires over a point from play to extend Waterford’s lead, 0-8 to 0-3.

Waterford have started brightly in Walsh Park and are unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty. Stephen Bennett pops over the free instead and Waterford lead 0-7 to 0-3 after 12 minutes.

All-Star Craig Lennon returns to the Louth starting team in Newbridge but it’s Kildare who have started brightest and Brian Flanagan’s side lead 0-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

Tony Kelly doesn’t start for Clare at Walsh Park, illness sees the Banner star have to sit this one out. Big blow for Clare. With just four minutes gone, it’s level pegging early on at 0-1 apiece.

And here’s an update from Ian O’Riordan who is in place for us in Tullamore for Kildare v Louth:

‘An overcast but warm afternoon at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore, and there’s one late change on the Louth and Kildare teams ahead of the Leinster football semi-final.

For Louth, Craig Lennon replaces Emmet Carolan at right corner back, and for Kildare, Tommy Gill replaces Ryan Houlihan at right wing back. Sam Mulroy will captain Louth at full forward after missing their last two games with a hamstring injury.

It’s winner takes all, the prize a place in the Leinster football final, which for both Louth and Kildare carries enough incentive on its own. Louth are chasing a third successive final appearance for the first time in over 100 years; Kildare haven’t won the Leinster title since the turn of the century.

The winners will also get the bonus prize of securing the last remaining place in the All-Ireland senior football series and the 16 counties in the race for the Sam Maguire. While the losers will join the other 16 counties that will contest the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

It’s also a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Louth won by four points in Croke Park, and with that sending Kildare into the Tailteann Cup for the first time. Louth have contested the 16-team All-Ireland senior football series since it began in 2023.’

Irish Times columnist and former Dublin footballer Dean Rock reckons the Louth-Kildare fixture is the most important football match of the weekend:

‘It has the air of a throwback championship weekend in Leinster and yet for both Louth and Kildare the outcome of Sunday’s provincial semi-final in Tullamore carries significant ramifications for the future.

The decision of Leinster Council to move the semis out of Croke Park and fix them for provincial venues should hopefully bring some of the buzz back to the competition. It certainly can’t harm.

You’d hope both Portlaoise and Tullamore will be able to drum up some old-school championship colour and atmosphere.

You can imagine the slagging and divilment between the Dublin and Meath fans in O’Moore Park, but O’Connor Park is where the difference between victory and defeat is a canyon. The consequences are far greater.’

[ Dean Rock: Louth look to have edge over Kildare in match that will affect future of bothOpens in new window ]

Back to today’s action, Seán Moran previewed all the weekend matches and here is how he called them.

[ GAA previewsOpens in new window ]

The Galway hurlers were impressive winners over Offaly in Tullamore.

[ Galway impress in comprehensive win over OffalyOpens in new window ]

Buff Egan was having none of it, anyhow.

The sliotar never crossed the lin. No way that Goal should be allowed 😮 pic.twitter.com/wL0jGiEoB7 — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) April 26, 2025

Paul Keane was in Parnell Park to watch Dublin’s controversial victory over Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship. One of the biggest talking points afterwards was the awarding of a Dublin goal which Wexford insist should not have counted as the ball did not cross the line.

[ Wexford’s Keith Rossiter is left seething after controversial penalty incidentOpens in new window ]

There was also plenty of action yesterday, including Armagh’s dramatic late victory over Tyrone in Clones. Seán Moran was there for us to cover Saturday’s Ulster SFC semi-final:

‘As time ticked by in Clones, All-Ireland champions Armagh were looking at another chapter of extra time – at best. Had the worst come to pass, it would have been devastating. For about three quarters of this Ulster semi-final, the result never really looked in doubt for a crowd of 21,288.’

[ Armagh stare into the abyss but Tyrone fall over the edgeOpens in new window ]

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of all the Gaelic Games action across the country today. It’s Gordon Manning here and I’ll be keeping you covered with all the news and updates on what is a significant day in both the provincial football and hurling championships.

There are also games in the women’s senior provincial championships in football and camogie, but the two main events in terms of the earlier throw-ins will see Waterford host Clare in the Munster SHC at Walsh Park while Louth and Kildare meet in a Leinster SFC semi-final at O’Connor Park in Tullamore. Both of those games begin at 2pm.

At 4pm Pat Ryan’s Cork will welcome Tipperary to Leeside in the Munster SHC while at the same time in Portlaoise Meath will attempt to halt Dublin’s dominance of the Leinster SFC.

It promises to be a belter of a Sunday.