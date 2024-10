At least 51 people have been killed in flash floods sweeping the eastern Spanish region of Valencia following torrential rains on Tuesday that left roads and towns under water, local authorities said on Wednesday.

These photographs capture some of the chaos of the last 24 hours.

Cars being swept away after floods in the town of Alora, Malaga. Photograph: Gregorio Marrero/AP

Cars are swept away by the water after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga Photograph: Gregorio Marrero/AP

A view of the rising river in Alora, Malaga. Photograph: Gregorio Marrero/AP

A man walks on a flooded motorway in Valencia. Photograph: Alberto Saiz/AP

A resident cleans up in a flooded area in Picuana, near Valencia, eastern Spain. Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left at least 51 people dead. Photograph: Jose Jordan, AFP via Getty Images

A man cycles in a street covered in mud following floods in Picuana, near Valencia, eastern Spain. Photograph: Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images

Men walk in a street covered in mud following floods in Picuana, near Valencia. Photograph: Getty Images

Cars piled up due to mudslides following floods in Picuana, near Valencia. Photograph: Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images.

Picuana, near Valencia, eastern Spain. Photograph: Jose Jordan / AFP via Getty Images