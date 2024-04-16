Fire breaks out at Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange, spire collapses

A fire hit Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, one of the Danish capital’s most well known buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed on to the roof. There were no reports of injuries.

Live video from local media showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

Sincere condolences to Denmark and the friendly Danish people due to the devastating fire in the building of the Børsen in Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/13AQ2xS98M — UKR Embassy in Denmark (@UKRinDNK) April 16, 2024

The Dutch Renaissance style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

“We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city. – Reuters