Russian strikes on Ukraine kill seven people in Kharkiv and Odesa regions

A Ukrainian soldier at a military training exercise in the Kyiv region. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 40 missiles and 40 drones overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine air defence systems destroyed 18 Russia-launched missiles and 39 drones overnight, a Ukrainian air force commander said on Thursday.

The commander said on the Telegram messaging app that a total of 82 missiles and drones were launched and the western Ukrainian region of Lviv was the main target.

A Russian strike on a grocery store and a pharmacy in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed three people, including a 14-year-old girl, on Wednesday.

The strike on Lyptsi, about 10km from the Russian border, also injured a 16-year-old boy and a woman.

Another strike with guided aerial bombs destroyed a hospital in the border town of Vovchansk.

In Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, Russian missiles killed four people, including a girl aged 10, and injured seven more, the governor, Oleg Kiper, said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said two facilities in the south had been targeted in strikes during the night, causing power outages in two regions.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two children, in the Kursk border region, the local governor said.

Mr Zelenskiy called for more air defence supplies on Thursday after Russia used more than 40 missiles and 40 drones to deal damage to the country’s critical infrastructure, including substations and power-generating facilities, in five regions.

The top US general in Europe has told Congress Ukraine will be outgunned 10 to one by Russia within a matter of weeks if more ammunition and weapons are not sent to Kyiv soon.

“The Russians fire five times as many artillery shells at the Ukrainians than the Ukrainians are able to fire back. That will immediately go to 10 to one in a matter of weeks,” Gen Christopher Cavoli said.

“We’re not talking about months. We’re not talking hypothetically.”

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday urged the US House of Representatives to vote immediately on the $60bn (€55bn) Ukraine Bill.

“There’s overwhelming support for Ukraine among the majority of Democrats and Republicans. There should be a vote now,” the president told reporters. – Guardian