Russia claims Moscow concert attack may be linked to Ukraine war

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to move a howitzer in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times

Russia’s investigative committee said on Friday that last month’s concert hall shooting outside Moscow may have been linked to the country’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Tass news agency reported.

The committee said it found photographs of camouflaged fighters with the Ukrainian flag on the mobile phone of one of the suspected shooters, as well those of a Ukrainian postal stamp, and considered them evidence of a possible link to the attack that killed 145 people at a Moscow concert hall on March 22nd.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s air force shot down all 13 drones used in Russia’s overnight attack on southern regions, the Ukrainian military said on Friday.

Shahed drones were destroyed over the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russia also used two S-300/S-400 missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the attack, the military said.

One of the attacks targeted energy infrastructure in the Odesa region but air defences repelled the attacks, Ukraine’s military said. Officials also reported explosions in an attack in the eastern city of Kharkiv, a regular target of Russian attacks, late on Thursday.

Russian air defences downed 53 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the Rostov region, the RIA news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Friday.

One drone was downed in the Saratov region where an airbase for Russian strategic bombers is located. Drones were also downed over the Kursk, Belgorod and Krasnodar regions, the ministry said. – Agencies