Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskiy dismisses Pope’s ‘white flag’ call for talks as ‘virtual mediation’

Pope Francis said when things were going badly for a party to a conflict one had to show the 'courage of the white flag' and negotiate. Photograph: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine rebuffed Pope Francis’s call to negotiate an end to the war with Russia, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the pontiff was engaging in “virtual mediation” and his foreign minister saying Kyiv would never capitulate.

Francis said that when things were going badly for a party to a conflict one had to show the “courage of the white flag” and negotiate.

The pope’s interview was believed to be the first time Francis has used terms like “white flag” or “defeated” in discussing the Ukraine war, though he has referred in the past to the need for talks.

Mr Zelenskiy made no direct reference to the pontiff or his comments but mentioned religious figures helping inside Ukraine.

“They support us with prayer, with their discussion and with deeds. This is indeed what a church with the people is,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“Not 2,500 km away, somewhere, virtual mediation between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, writing on the X messaging platform, said that the strong person in any dispute “stands on the side of good rather than attempting to put them on the same footing and call it 'negotiations'".

“Our flag is a yellow and blue one,” Mr Kuleba wrote in English, referring to the Ukrainian national flag. “This is the flag by which we live, die, and prevail. We shall never raise any other flags.”

Mr Kuleba also pointed to allegations that Pope Pius XII failed to act against the Nazis in Germany in the second World War.

“I urge (the Vatican) to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just struggle for their lives,” he wrote.

The head of Ukraine’s five-million-strong Eastern Rite Catholic Church, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, also rejected the pope’s comments.

“Ukraine is wounded, but not conquered! Ukraine is exhausted, but it stands and will stand!” the church’s website quoted him as saying in New York. “Believe me, no one has any idea of ​​surrendering.”

Russia said Pope Francis’s call for talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine was a request to Kyiv’s western allies to abandon their ambition to defeat Russia and to recognise the West’s mistake in the Ukraine war, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.

“The way I see it, the Pope is asking the West to put aside its ambitions and admit that it was wrong,” the ANSA news agency quoted Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Ms Zakharova said the West was using Ukraine as an instrument of its ambitions to weaken Russia.

As for Russia, “we have never blocked the negotiations,” she said, adding that the situation in Ukraine was “at a dead end”.

Mr Zelenskiy has called for the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s post-Soviet borders. The Kremlin rules out engaging in talks on terms set by Kyiv.

The pope has upset Ukrainian officials several times in the war, including his call last year to Russian youth to take pride as heirs of tsars like Peter the Great, held up by President Vladimir Putin as an example to justify his actions in Ukraine.

European officials supporting Ukraine in efforts to evict Russian troops denounced the pope's latest comments.

“How about, for balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine?” Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X.

Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics, also writing on X, said: “One must not capitulate in face of evil, one must fight it and defeat it, so that the evil raises the white flag and capitulates.” – Reuters