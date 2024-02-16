Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny dead, says prison service

Friends of Alexei Navalny feared for his welfare when he appeared via videolink last month. Photograph: Antonina Favorskaya/AP

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died, said the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, where he had been serving his sentence, on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said Mr Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.

The full prison statement, translated by Reuters, reads: “On Feb. 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Alexei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.

“The causes of death are being established.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told of the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, state news agency Tass reported on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia’s penitentiary service was making all checks regarding the death of the jailed opposition leader but that he had no information about the matter.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the death of Mr Navalny. “We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said it was “terrible news” and that Mr Navalny “demonstrated incredible courage”.

Evika Siliņa, prime minister of Latvia, accused Mr Putin’s regime of torturing to death “one of the last symbols of democracy in Russia”.

Mr Navalny was serving sentences totalling more than 30 years on a range of charges, from fraud to extremist activity, that he says were trumped up to silence him. In 2020 he survived an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

The Kremlin said he was a convicted criminal and portrayed Mr Navalny and his supporters as extremists with links to the CIA who they said were seeking to destabilise Russia.

Navalny, one of Mr Putin’s most visible and persistent critics, was being held in a jail about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle where he had been sentenced to 19 years under a “special regime”.

In early December he had disappeared from a prison in the Vladimir region, where he was serving a 30-year sentence on extremism and fraud charges that he had called political retribution for leading the anti-Kremlin opposition of the 2010s. He did not expect to be released during Mr Putin’s lifetime.

A former nationalist politician, Mr Navalny helped foment the 2011-12 protests in Russia by campaigning against election fraud and government corruption, investigating Mr Putin’s inner circle and sharing the findings in slick videos that garnered hundreds of millions of views.

The high-water mark in his political career came in 2013, when he won 27 per cent of the vote in a Moscow mayoral contest that few believed was free or fair.

He remained a thorn in the side of the Kremlin for years, identifying a palace built on the Black Sea for Mr Putin’s personal use, mansions and yachts used by the ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, and a sex worker who linked a top foreign policy official with a well-known oligarch.

In 2020, Mr Navalny fell into a coma after a suspected poisoning using novichok by Russia’s FSB security service and was evacuated to Germany for treatment. He recovered and returned to Russia in January 2021, where he was arrested on a parole violation charge and sentenced to his first of several jail terms that would total more than 30 years behind bars.

Whenever Mr Putin spoke about Mr Navalny, he made it a point to never mention the activist by name, referring to him as “that person” or similar wording, in an apparent effort to diminish his importance. – Agencies