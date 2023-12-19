Russia-Ukraine war: US aid to Kyiv about to expire, White House warns

The White House has warned the United States has only enough authorised funding for one more aid package to Ukraine this year before Congress will be required to greenlight new contributions.

Washington has committed more than $43 billion (€39 billion) in military assistance to ally Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

But hardline US Republicans in Congress, who complain that the Biden administration is prioritising contributions to Kyiv over addressing domestic problems such as border security, have all but blocked new funding.

“We have ... one more aid package here before our replenishment authority dries up,” national security council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday, referring to the congressionally approved system by which the Pentagon replaces its donated weapons and equipment.

Britain and France will continue to be “staunch supporters” of Ukraine for as long as it takes, the UK’s foreign secretary, David Cameron, said after a meeting with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, in Paris. Mr Cameron has urged the West to be patient about the pace of Ukraine military advances.

In Ukraine, the country’s top general issued his strongest criticism to date of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to fire all of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment heads in August in a corruption crackdown, Interfax Ukraine reported.

Asked by reporters on Monday about whether the decision affected mobilisation levels, the armed forces’ commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, bemoaned the recruitment chiefs’ sacking. “These were professionals, they knew how to do this, and they are gone,” Interfax Ukraine cited him as saying.

Mr Zaluzhnyi also said the situation on the frontline of the war had not reached a stalemate, despite comments published last month in which he described the war as moving towards a new stage of static and attritional fighting.

The EU has adopted a new package of sanctions on Russia that include an import ban on Russian diamonds, officials said. The package is the 12th packet of sanctions levelled at Moscow since it launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskiy, said the new sanctions would “truly reduce” Russia’s economic foundation for war. The sanctions are designed to reduce Russia’s access to revenues, metals and technology used to sustain its war effort.

Russia had anticipated the latest, 12th, package of European Union sanctions against it and will find ways around them, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The EU will hold an extraordinary summit on February 1st to discuss its multiannual budget, including funding for Ukraine, the European Council president, Charles Michel, said. EU leaders agreed last week to open membership talks with Ukraine, but they could not agree on a €50 billion package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday there had been an “extensive failure” by Russia to take adequate measures to protect civilians in Ukraine and that there were indications that Russian forces had committed war crimes.

Mr Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said his office’s monitoring indicated “gross violations of international human rights law, serious violations of international humanitarian law, and war crimes, primarily by the forces of the Russian Federation”.

These violations, he said at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, included 142 cases of summary execution of civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, as well as enforced disappearances, torture and ill treatment of detainees, including through sexual violence.

Russia has vigorously denied committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine. – Guardian