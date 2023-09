Medical staff leave the hospital in Rotterdam that has been cordonned off following reports of a shooting. Photograph: Bas Czerwinski/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.

A number of people were killed in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday afternoon after a man went on a shooting spree, local police have said.

A 32-year old man was arrested following the shootings which began in a house and continued in a classroom in a medical facility nearby.

Police did not specify exactly how many people had been killed.

More to follow...

READ MORE

-Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023