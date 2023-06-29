Ukraine making advances in south and east, top general says

Ukrainian forces are advancing “slowly but surely” on the front lines in the east and southeast of the country as well as around the city of Bakhmut, military officials said, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian commander-in-chief Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi told chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley that the that his forces had “succeeded in seizing the strategic initiative”, the agency reported.

“Ukraine‘s defence forces are proceeding with their offensive action and we have made advances. The enemy is offering strong resistance, while sustaining considerable losses,” Gen Zaluzhnyi wrote on Telegram.

He told Mr Milley about weapons needed by Ukrainian forces as well as demining equipment – Ukrainian officials have cited large tracts of mined territory as an impediment to any advance.

Reuters also reported that deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar, speaking on national television, had noted advances in sectors in the south designated by two occupied towns – Berdiansk and Mariupol.

“Every day, there is an advance,” Ms Maliar said. “Yes, the advances are slow, but they are sure.”

Ukrainian officials also say they are gaining ground along the flanks of Bakhmut, captured by Russian forces last month after protracted battles all but reduced it to rubble.

Russian president Vladimir Putin visits the Juma Mosque in Derbent in Russia's Republic of Dagestan on June 28th, 2023. Photograph: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

In Russia meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin went on a rare public walkabout in southern province of Dagestan, shaking hands and posing for selfies in an apparent attempt to counter the damage to his image wreaked by the weekend’s Wagner rebellion.

It was an unusual move for a Mr Putin, whom one senior security official once described as “pathologically afraid for his life”, requiring his staff to undergo a two-week quarantine during the pandemic.

Mr Putin said he had the support of Russians during the mutiny. In a meeting with the head of Dagestan, parts of which were aired on state television, he said: “I did not doubt the reaction in Dagestan and in all of the country.”

The death toll in a Russian rocket attack on a packed pizza restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk has risen to 12, including three children.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said at least 56 people were injured, some critically, when two Iskander missiles hit the restaurant in the city centre on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence agency has arrested a local man it accused of helping the Russians carry out the attack on Kramatorsk.

The SBU said it had arrested an employee of a gas transportation company who helped co-ordinate the strike and allegedly sent video footage of the cafe to the Russian military.

It provided no evidence for the claims. – Guardian