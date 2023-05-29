Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez calls snap general election

Popular Party (PP) supporters gather to celebrate the regional election result outside the party headquarters in Madrid on Sunday. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Monday he would dissolve parliament and the country would hold an early general election on July 23rd following the results of Sunday’s local elections.

“I took the decision when looking at the results of the elections of yesterday,” Sánchez told the nation in a televised address.

Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and its junior ally Podemos lost ground during the regional elections held on Sunday, while rival conservative People’s Party (PP) and far-right party Vox outperformed.

“Although yesterday’s elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that. That is why, as both prime minister and PSOE’s secretary-general, I personally assume the results”.

With voters fed up at squabbling within Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government coalition, the opposition PP won outright in two of 12 regions where there were elections and could form a majority with Vox’s support in another six.

“Vox is here to stay and is here to be decisive in the construction of the alternative Spain needs,” its leader Santiago Abascal said in a speech early on Monday, adding he had not yet spoken to PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

The PP’s gains and Vox’s solid performance indicate the conservatives could unseat Sanchez and his Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) if they replicate the performance in the general election.

The main setbacks for the Socialists came from losses in the Valencia, Aragon and Balearic Island regions, as well as in one of their most important fiefdoms, the southwestern region of Extremadura.

In the populous Madrid region, PP’s local leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso won a majority.

In big cities such as Valencia and Seville, where mayors were also elected, the count turned in favour of the PP, which also won an absolute majority in the city of Madrid.

Barcelona was an outlier among big cities, with a pro-independence party winning, though by such a narrow margin that it will need an agreement with the Socialists to unseat the mayor, far-left Ada Colau.

