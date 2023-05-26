Japan intensifies Russia sanctions with G7 and condemns nuclear deployment in Belarus

Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida (R) escorts Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb during a wreath laying ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, following the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima this week. Photograph: Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP

Japan will place additional sanctions on Russia after the Group of Seven (G7) summit the country hosted last week agreed to step up measures to punish Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday.

Mr Matsuno, Tokyo’s top government spokesman, also condemned Russia’s move on Thursday to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying it would further intensify situations around the invasion of Ukraine.

“As the only country to have suffered atomic bombings during wartime, Japan never accepts Russia’s nuclear menace, let alone its use,” Mr Matsuno told a regular press conference.

The leaders of G7, including the United States, Britain, Germany and France, last week showed their resolve to support Ukraine with additional military aids and sanctions on Russia, at the annual summit held in the world's first atomic-bombed city Hiroshima.

In a co-ordinated action with G7, Japan will freeze assets of 78 groups and 17 individuals including army officers in Russia and ban exports to 80 Russian entities such as military-affiliated research labs, according to a Friday foreign ministry statement.

Japan will also ban providing construction and engineering services to Russia, although the details of the measure will be announced at a later date, a trade ministry statement said.

A top ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin said the Ukraine war could last for decades, with long periods of fighting interspersed by truces, Russia’s RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

It said former president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful security council, had spoken during a visit to Vietnam. Mr Medvedev often makes hard line comments and last month described Ukrainian authorities as an infection.

“This conflict will last a very long time, most likely decades,” RIA cited Mr Medvedev as saying.

“As long as there is such a power in place, there will be, say, three years of truce, two years of conflict, and everything will be repeated,” he continued, reiterating Moscow’s claim that Ukraine is a Nazi state.

In January, Mr Medvedev said if Russia were defeated it could trigger a nuclear war.— Reuters and PA