China and Russia say they will co-operate at ‘new level’

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin (2nd-L) and Chinese premier Li Qiang (2nd-R) attend a signing ceremony in Beijing on May 24th, 2023. Photograph: THOMAS PETER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday that China was willing to work with Russia to promote their pragmatic co-operation and take it to a “new level”.

His comments come as Russia’s prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, visits Beijing, where he is expected today to sign bilateral agreements with China.

Mr Mishustin met President Xi Jinping and will sign a series of deals on infrastructure and trade during his China visit, Moscow’s foreign ministry said.

Pragmatic co-operation between China and Russia has shown a “good” development trend, and the scale of investment between the two is also continuously seeing an upgrade, Mr Li told Mr Mishustin during a meeting.

READ MORE

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has told a conference in London that Ukraine’s western allies are prepared to support the country “for years”, the FT reports.

Moscow claims to have repelled an attack led by Ukraine-aligned militias that led to a series of chaotic battles in Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, over the past two days.

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said late Tuesday measures put in place to stop terrorism after the cross-border attack had been lifted. It came only a few hours after Moscow claimed to have pushed the fighters back over the border.

Mr Gadkov said Russia’s defence ministry and security agencies were still engaged in a “mopping up” campaign.

Elsewhere, a Moscow court extended the detention of the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia on espionage charges at the end of March.

During a brief hearing, the court ordered that Mr Gershkovich should remain in jail until August 30th, Russian news agencies reported. The US has called for Mr Gershkovich’s immediate release. – Guardian