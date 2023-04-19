Russia ‘has plan to sabotage North Sea windfarms, cables’

The Nordic broadcasters' investigation claims the Russian underwater research vessel the Admiral Vladimirsky is a spy ship

Russia has a programme to sabotage wind farms and communication cables in the North Sea, a joint investigation by several Nordic broadcasters has claimed.

The investigation – carried out by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland – says Russia has a fleet of vessels that are disguised as fishing and research vessels in the North Sea.

These carry underwater surveillance equipment and are mapping key sites for possible sabotage, the investigation alleges.

The first programme in the new documentary series The Shadow War by DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland is set to be screened on Wednesday.

According to the broadcasters, they have studied intercepted Russian communications that indicate some Russian ships in Nordic waters have switched off their transmitters so as not to reveal their locations.

The report claims a Russian underwater research vessel called the Admiral Vladimirsky belongs to the Russian navy and is a spy ship.

DR reports a Danish counter-intelligence chief as saying the Russians are ready and know where to intervene if they want to paralyse Danish society in the event of a conflict with the West.

Last month, Russian government vessels equipped with technology capable of interfering with subsea cables were identified off Ireland’s west coast.

The two Russian flagged ships, the Umka and the Bakhtemir, caused alarm among defence officials when they were spotted engaging in unusual manoeuvres off the Galway coast, in the vicinity of a newly opened subsea communications cable.

The Defence Forces deployed ships and aircraft to keep track of the vessels, which later turned south and appeared to resume their originally charted journey to the port of Malabo in Equatorial Guinea on the west coast of Africa.

However, on the night of March 30th just before leaving the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone, the ships turned around again and began sailing back up the west coast, causing further confusion about their intentions.

Elsewhere, on September 26th three explosions and sharp drops in pressure were recorded in the Nord Stream gas pipelines at a depth of 70m near the island of Bornholm, outside Denmark’s territorial waters but in its exclusive economic zone.

Sweden reported a fourth gas leak on September 29th.

Russia has consistently denied involvement and blamed western rivals for the explosions.

Media reports in early March in Germany and the US suggested investigators had found links to a Ukraine commando group operating independently of the government in Kyiv.