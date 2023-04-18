Putin visits military headquarters in Ukraine’s Kherson region

Russian president Vladimir Putin has attended a military command meeting in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region which is partly held by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Mr Putin heard reports from commanders of the airborne forces and the “Dnieper” army group as well as other senior officers who briefed him on the situation in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, both of which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia.

Russian troops retreated from Kherson, the regional capital, last November, and have been reinforcing their positions on the opposite bank of the Dnipro river in anticipation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The Kremlin did not say when Mr Putin attended the military command meeting.

Elsewhere, the United States has accused Brazil of parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda on the war in Ukraine after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on a trip to China that the US “needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace”.

“In this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts,” the US’s national security council spokesperson John Kirby said, adding that Lula’s comments were “deeply problematic”.

The spat came as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov began a tour of Latin America in Brazil where he met Lula and thanked “our Brazilian friends for their clear understanding of the genesis of the situation [in Ukraine]”. – Agencies