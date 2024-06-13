Crime & Law

Second person arrested over public order offences at modular housing site in Clonmel

Man alleged to have slashed tyres on Garda car at site intended for Ukrainian refugees

The man is being questioned by gardaí over the incident alleged to have occurred last Tuesday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sarah Slater
Thu Jun 13 2024 - 19:55

A second person has been arrested for public order offences in connection with a Garda car having its tyres slashed during protests at a Clonmel site earmarked to accommodate Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection.

The man is being questioned by gardaí over the incident alleged to have occurred last Tuesday when construction workers moved in to build modular homes for refugees.

In a statement gardaí said that shortly after 11pm on Wednesday, a man was arrested under the Public Order Act at Heywood Road, Clonmel. He was taken to a Garda station in the Tipperary division and has since been charged.

Up to 82 modular homes are to be installed on the site on the Heywood Road in the town which will house Ukrainian refugees. However, protesters claim the units will also be used to house International Protection applicants.

The most recent arrest follows an arrest of a man on Tuesday who was subsequently charged with assault, criminal damage and public order offences.

The accused has been released on bail with a number of conditions including that he stays away from the Heywood Road and the ongoing demonstrations there.

Several incidents have taken place on the site including a truck being vandalised, equipment set alight and a security guard hospitalised following an alleged assault.

Gardaí added that they respect the “right of citizens to exercise their constitutional rights, however, this right does not extend to breaches of criminal law, interference with the rights of others to conduct their daily activities, or attacks on members of An Garda Síochána”.

“Any Garda activity in relation to these events involves a graduated policing response, considering relevant legislation and public safety, with enforcement as a last resort.”

