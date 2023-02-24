Ukraine war in pictures: The images that tell the story of a year of fighting and suffering

Construction workers climb onto the roof of a destroyed church in the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk region on January 4th, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bohorodychne is a village in Donetsk region that came under heavy attack by Russian forces in June 2022, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On August 17th, 2022 the Russian forces captured the village. The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on September 12th, 2022 that they took back the control over the village. A few resident came back to restore their destroyed houses and live in the village. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty