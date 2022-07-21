Russia expands war objectives beyond eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian forces fire a 122mm missile at Russian positions using a Russian-built Grad launcher in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

Russia’s foreign minister has indicated the Kremlin’s goals had grown during the five-month war to extend beyond Ukraine’s eastern region.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state news agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday that Russia’s military “tasks” in Ukraine now go beyond the eastern Donbas region.

Mr Lavrov said geographical realities had changed since Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held peace talks in Turkey in late March that failed to produce any breakthrough.

“Now the geography is different, it’s far from being just the DPR and LPR, it’s also Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and a number of other territories,” he said, referring to territories well beyond the Donbas that Russian forces have wholly or partly seized.

Mr Lavrov also said Moscow’s objectives will expand further if the West keeps supplying Kyiv with long-range weapons such as the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

"That means the geographical tasks will extend still further from the current line," he said.

The Russian-installed administration in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia said Ukraine had conducted a drone strike on a nuclear power station there, but the reactor was not damaged.

Multiple blasts were also heard in the Russian-controlled southern region of Kherson overnight and into Thursday, Russian news agency Tass reported.

The Ukrainian military reported heavy and sometimes fatal Russian shelling amid what they said were largely failed attempts by Russian ground forces to advance.

In the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian forces said they had destroyed 17 vehicles, some of them armoured, as well as killing more than 100 Russian soldiers.

In a Facebook post, the forces said they saw no signs the Russians were creating special strike groups to push a new offensive.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts.

Russia's invasion has killed thousands, displaced millions and flattened cities, particularly in Russian-speaking areas in the east and southeast of Ukraine. It has also raised global energy and food prices and increased fears of famine in poorer countries as Ukraine and Russia are both major grain producers.

The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA director William Burns said on Wednesday.

The United States, which had said on Tuesday that it saw signs Russia was preparing to formally annex territory it has seized in Ukraine, promised that it would oppose annexation.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supports Russian-speaking breakaway entities — the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — in those provinces, together known as the Donbas.

Mr Lavrov is the most senior figure to speak openly of Russia’s war goals in territorial terms, nearly five months after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the February 24th invasion with a denial that Russia intended to occupy its neighbour.

Then, Mr Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine — a statement dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a pretext for an imperial-style war of expansion.

Meanwhile, concern that Russian supplies of gas sent through the biggest pipeline in Europe could be stopped by Moscow prompted the European Union to tell member states to cut gas usage by 15 per cent until March as an emergency step.

"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, describing a full cut-off of Russian gas flows as "a likely scenario" for which "Europe needs to be ready".

Putin had earlier warned that gas supplies sent to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has been closed for 10 days for maintenance, were at risk of being reduced further. The pipeline is due to restart on Thursday.

Russia, the world’s largest gas exporter, has denied western accusations of using its energy supplies as a tool of coercion, saying it has been a reliable energy supplier. — Reuters