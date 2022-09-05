Canada stabbings: at least 10 dead, many hurt in Saskatchewan attacks

The suspects in the multiple stabbings in Saskatchewan province have been identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson. Photograph: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed at least 10 people and injured 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue vehicle.

The stabbings were reported early on Sunday and police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan’s neighboring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon in Regina, the provincial capital, Rhonda Blackmore, a commander with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said police were working with 14 crime scenes and that in addition to the 10 deaths and 15 injuries, there might be more victims, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau described the attacks as “horrific”. “The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” he said in a tweet.

The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan. In the wake of the stabbings, the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency until September 30th, the CBC reported.

Whilethe investigation is still in the initial stages, police were trying to determine the relationship between the two suspects and whether they were known to police. Police said the suspects’ direction of travel was unknown and that they may have switched vehicles.

Police said that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority in a statement said that the department had called for additional staff to help respond to the situation. – Reuters/New York Times