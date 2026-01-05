In India, the car horn isn’t an accessory. It’s survival

New Delhi, India: In Indian traffic, vehicles rarely communicate through rules, courtesy, or right of way – they operate and navigate by sound. Photograph: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Sanjay Kumar, a car dealer in New Delhi, puts it simply: for many of his customers, the horn isn’t an accessory – it is the car. “The first question they ask,” he said, “is whether the horn can cut through three lanes of traffic. If it can’t, they won’t buy it.”

Kumar, who sells high-end sedans, jeeps and SUVs brimming with AI-enabled gadgetry, said none of these gizmos impressed buyers as much as a blaring, attention-grabbing horn. To them, the horn wasn’t just a rarely employed force multiplier, as it is in the West – it’s a lifeline, without which they feel dangerously under-equipped for the mayhem prevailing on all Indian roads.

If there’s one sound that unites and defines India – from dusty village roads and crowded small-town bazaars to choked city streets and newly constructed six-lane expressways – it’s the ubiquitous horn.

Its collective, cacophonous blare overpowers all other clamour nationwide, merging into an oppressive din that at times even rattles nearby windows.

It pierces the environment with a commanding presence, drowning out loudspeaker sermons, train whistles, endless VIP cavalcades, ambulance wails, hawkers repeating their cries endlessly and even the crackle of frying samosas and clang of roadside chaiwallah’s kettles.

The horn blasts its way along roads, streets and highways crawling with cars and buses, trucks and tractors, scooters, motorcycles, rickshaws and bicycles, bullock and mule carts, stray cattle and dogs, and the occasional elephant or camel, all jostling for space on the same stretch of chaos.

And in all this bedlam, an ironclad rule prevails: when in doubt in traffic, honk – and when not in doubt, honk anyway. In Indian traffic, vehicles rarely, if at all, communicate through rules, courtesy, or right of way – they operate and navigate by sound.

Side and rear-view mirrors, headlights, brakes and indicators are little more than props – ornaments on a stage dominated by the horn, which commands attention and keeps every vehicle dancing to its unpredictable beat, from shrill beeps and blaring toots to long, throaty blasts and tinny bicycle bells.

A traffic jam on Sector 18 road on Christmas Day in Noida, India. Photograph: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

This ceaseless honking drives the rhythm of the road, whether overtaking, navigating narrow lanes, warning pedestrians, shooing stray animals, or simply announcing the vehicle’s presence on empty streets. It is, in short, the soundtrack of survival on Indian roads.

Generations of Indian drivers have absorbed one inimitable truth: the horn is both sword and shield in a traffic world ruled by congestion, chaos and impatience.

For many, especially inexperienced or nervous drivers, it also doubles as a crutch – a substitute for skill or confidence. Faced with unruly traffic, sudden obstacles, or unpredictable behaviour from fellow road users, their instinct is rarely to brake or manoeuvre cautiously; instead, they blast the horn relentlessly, following the ‘shield principle’ – using sound as protection and hoping for the best.

Paradoxically, not honking can be even deadlier in India, where stop lights, lane discipline and other traffic rules are inconsistently enforced and rarely followed; it’s only the horn that decides who has the right of way.

Failing to honk when overtaking, changing lanes or approaching blind corners can have dire consequences, reflected in countless crash reports, and often makes the difference between safety and disaster – or landing drivers in court with hefty fines and, at times, jail sentences.

Even in scrum-like traffic jams, where moving even an inch is impossible, honking continues relentlessly, as it does even at traffic lights, with countless drivers seemingly convinced that a few extra blasts will magically make the signal turn green faster.

Some years ago, the Mumbai Police attempted an unusual experiment to curb this relentless noise with their ‘punishing signals’ scheme. At select city intersections, traffic lights were fitted with sound meters, and if the combined horn noise exceeded 85 decibels, the lights automatically extended the red signal – following the simple logic that the more the honking, the longer the wait.

For a brief while, the plan worked: honking dropped, and traffic seemed a little calmer. But the effect was fleeting; within weeks, drivers reverted to their usual noisy habits and the project was quietly shelved. The horn won yet again, only it had consequently become louder and prouder, and unstoppable.

In southern Kerala state, where elephants are part of the landscape, persistent honking at the animals has often been known to draw an answering trumpet from the tuskers themselves.

India is also possibly the world’s only country to have officially designated ‘no-honking zones’, with fines for violators. In theory, these are meant to provide pockets of quiet around hospitals, schools, official complexes and residential neighbourhoods. In practice, however, this concept fails spectacularly – drivers treat them as mere suggestions, and the only silence in these zones is the brief pause before someone honks.