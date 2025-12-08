Japan issues tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

An advisory reading 'Tsunami! Run!' and 'Tsunami warning issued for central Hokkaido's Pacific Coast' flashes over live footage of a shore on Japanese TV. Photograph: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

A ​powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook Japan’s northeast region late on Monday, prompting tsunami warnings and orders ‍for residents to evacuate.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a tsunami as high as 3m could hit Japan’s northeastern coast after the earthquake struck at 2.15pm Irish time.

Tsunami warnings were issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, and tsunamis from 20 to 50cm high were observed at several ports, JMA said.

The epicentre of the quake ⁠was 80km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a ‌depth ​of ‍50km , the agency added.

On Japan’s 1-7 scale of seismic intensity, the tremor registered as an “upper six” in Aomori prefecture – a quake strong enough to make it impossible to keep standing ⁠or move without crawling.

In such tremors, most heavy furniture can collapse and ⁠wall tiles and windowpanes are damaged ⁠in many buildings.

East Japan Railway suspended some services in the area, which was also hit by the massive 9.0-magnitude quake in March ‍2011.

No irregularities were reported at nuclear power plants in the region run by Tohoku Electric Power and Hokkaido Electric Power, the utilities said. Tohoku Electric did say, however, that thousands were without power.

The yen weakened against big currencies after news of the tremor, before regaining some ground.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, with a tremor occurring ‌at least every five minutes.

Located in the “Ring of Fire” of volcanoes and oceanic trenches partly ⁠encircling the Pacific Basin, Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 or greater. – Reuters

– This is a developing story