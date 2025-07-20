South Korea death toll rises to 14 after landslide and flooding

Damaged vehicles are seen after heavy rains in Gapyeong, South Korea. Photograph: Shim Min-kyu/Yonhap/AP

Two people have died and a further two are missing in the South Korean resort town of Gapyeong on Sunday, after a landslide engulfed houses and flooding swept away vehicles during a period of heavy rainfall.

This brings the nationwide death toll to 14 with 12 people missing since the rain began on Wednesday.

The ministry said eight people were discovered dead and six others were reported missing in the southern town of Sancheong on Saturday after heavy downpours caused landslides, house collapses and flash floods.

A ministry report said six people remain missing in Gapyeong and the southern city of Gwangju.

Earlier last week, three people were found dead in a submerged car, and a person was also killed when their car was buried by soil and concrete after a retaining wall of an overpass collapsed in Osan, just south of Seoul, during heavy rain.

As of 9am local time on Sunday, about 3,840 people remain evacuated from their homes, the ministry report said.

But the rain has stopped in most of South Korea and heavy rain alerts have subsequently been lifted throughout the country, ministry officials said.

Since Wednesday, southern regions have received 24in-31in of rain, according to the ministry report.

The rainfall is likely to be followed by a heatwave, the government weather forecaster said on Sunday.

The heavy rainfall, which had earlier lashed southern parts of South Korea, moved north overnight, it said. – Agencies