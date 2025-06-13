India plane crash: lone survivor ‘saw people dying in front of my eyes’

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh: “I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out.”

The British survivor of the Air India plane crash has spoken of the horror of watching people “dying in front of my eyes”.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told DD News: “I still can’t believe how I survived” as he spoke from his hospital bed on Friday.

Mr Ramesh (40) told the broadcaster the plane felt like it was “stuck in the air” shortly after take-off before lights began flickering green and white – adding: “It suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner struck a medical college as it crashed in a fireball on Thursday, killing the other 241 people on board.

READ MORE

It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed, and the first involving a 787.

Indian home affairs minister Amit Shah meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. Photograph: PA

Mr Ramesh said: “I can’t believe how I came out of it alive.

“For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too.

“But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realised I was alive.

“I still can’t believe how I survived.”

Mr Ramesh was in seat 11A, next to one of the aircraft’s emergency exits.

Addressing what happened before the incident, Mr Ramesh told the broadcaster: “When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air.

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white.

“The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude and was just gliding before it suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

He added: “At first, I thought I was dead.

“Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage.

“I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out.”

Commenting on his survival, Mr Ramesh said: “I don’t know how I survived.

“I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me ... I walked out of the rubble.”

The crash site was visited by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with video footage showing him talking to Mr Ramesh in hospital.

There are fears the number of people killed on the ground could rise.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

At least five medical students were killed and about 50 injured.

British couple Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, who run a spiritual wellness centre, were said to be among the dead.

Mr Greenlaw-Meek appeared on ITV’s This Morning earlier this year and former editor of the show Martin Frizell praised his “vibrancy” and “enthusiasm”.

Tributes have also been paid to Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara who were reportedly among the victims.

Imam Abdullah, who spoke on behalf of their family, said: “We are heartbroken as we await further information regarding our beloved family members who were on board the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick.

“The news of this tragic incident has left us devastated, and we are still coming to terms with the enormity of what has happened.”

Raj Mishra, the mayor of Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, called for people to come together as he announced the deaths of “Raxa Modha, infant Rudra Modha, and Ms K Mistri” in his constituency.

Aviation experts have speculated about the possible causes of the crash, from both engines failing – possibly due to a bird strike, as happened in the so-called Miracle on the Hudson in 2009 – to the flaps on the aircraft’s wings not being set to the correct position for take-off. – PA